Dev Diwali 2024: Date, Significance, Puja Timings, and Major Rituals
Dev Diwali is being celebrated today on Kartik Purnima, which marks the day when Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura and took the gods to the Ganges River to get their blessings
Dev Diwali is celebrated on the date of the full moon falling in the Hindu month of Kartik. It takes place 15 days after the festival of Diwali. This sacred festival commemorates the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon called Tripurasura. It happens to be the birthday of Lord Kartik, the son of Lord Shiva. According to the belief, this particular day is when all Hindu gods come down to Earth to celebrate the triumph on this day. According to the believers, 'Kartik Snan'-a holy dip in Ganges-removes them of all sins and infuses prosperity in them.
Date and Auspicious Time for Dev Diwali Puja in 2024
Dev Diwali Puja this year will be held on November 15. The day- long celebrations will conclude the next morning at 02:58 AM. Here are the auspicious timings for the Dev Diwali Puja:
Brahma Muhurta : 04:58 AM to 05:51 AM
Morning Sandhya : 05:24 AM to 06:44 AM
Abhijeet Muhurta : 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijay Muhurta : 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Twilight Muhurta : 05:27 PM to 05:54 PM
Sandhya: 05:27 PM to 06:47 PM
Amrit Kaal: 05:38 PM to 07:04 PM
Importance of Deepdaan
Dev Diwali is regarded as that festival where, on that day, the devotees are believed to seek divine favours through the lighting of the earthen lamps known as Deepdaan. This burning lamp usually seen in the riverside and the temples is a symbol of how light has triumphed over the darkness.
Dev Diwali Key Traditions
Puja in Morning: Bath at Brahma Muhurta, preferably in Ganga. If not then a bath with Ganga jal treated water at home
Deepdaan: During Morning Deepdaan can be done by lighting up earthen lamp with ghee or sesame oil to Lord Vishnu.
Deepdaan during Evening: Deepdaan should be done at near-by temple. The people who do this puja, read Vishnu Sahasranama and Vishnu Chalisa so that the lord may forgive all their sins.
Dev Diwali wonderfully depicts devotion, purity, and reverence with the god’s celebrating goodness over evil on this sacred Kartik Purnima day. day.