Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023 When is the date of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, puja rituals, significance and everything you need to know?

The auspicious Hindu festival of Dev Uthani Ekadashi is just around the corner. Also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthan Ekadashi, it falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month. On this day, Hindu devotees observe a fat Ekadashi and worship Lord Vishnu for the blessings and love of him. On this day, people also celebrate the sacred festival of Tulsi Vivah - Goddess Tulsi married the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu. As we prepare to celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi, there is some confusion over the correct date of the festival. Scroll to know when Dev Uthani Ekadashi is, its puja rituals and more.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023 Date: When is Devutthan Ekadashi?

Ekadashi Tithi falls on two days this year. According to the Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi will begin on November 22 at 12:33 PM and will end on November 23 at 10:31 AM Meanwhile, Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on November 23. Lastly, the Parana time (duration for breaking the fast) for Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast is November 24 from 7:02 AM to 8:36AM. The end of Dwadashi at Paraná tithi is at 8:36 AM.

Rituals and significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi Puja 2023:

Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe the fast of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. To celebrate the festival, people should wake up early to take a bath, light a diya in their home temple and do the abhishek of Lord Vishnu with Ganga Jal. They should also observe a fast, offer flowers and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu, perform aarti and give bhog to Lord Vishnu made of sattvic items. Devotees should also worship Maa Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu on this day. Since Tulsi Vivah falls on the same day, devotees must also perform the rituals and worship Maa Tulsi and Lord Shaligram.

Also, there are some rules to keep in mind during the Dev Uthani Ekadashi festival. Ekadashi Parana should be performed after sunrise on the day following the Ekadashi fast. One must break the Ekadashi vrat before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. If Dwadashi Tithi ends before sunrise, the vrat can be broken after sunrise. Also, devotees should not finish their Ekadashi rat during Hari Vasar (the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi period).

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu after a period of sleep of four months. Hindu devotees offer prayers and seek blessings on this auspicious day. It is believed to be the end of the inauspicious period and the resumption of all auspicious activities. Observing fast on this auspicious day helps people get rid of all their past bad Karmas that they might have committed consciously or unconsciously and obtain salvation (Moksha). They also pray to Lord Vishnu to give them a place in his abode – Vaikunth Dham.