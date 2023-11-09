Dhanteras 2023: Know the auspicious time to buy gold on November 10 and 11

Dhanteras, which officially kicks off the five days of Diwali celebrations, is almost here. The word 'dhan' means wealth, and 'teras' means the thirteenth day of the month of Kartik, making the festival a perfect day to buy, invest and gift gold and other valuables. It is also considered auspicious to purchase gold, silver, utensils, vehicles, brooms and other household items that bring prosperity, good fortune and blessings to the family. This year, Dhanteras falls on November 10. The festival will be followed by Narak Chaurdashi or Chhoti Diwali on November 11, Badi Diwali or Diwali Puja on November 12, Gowardhan Puja on November 13 and Bhai Dooj on November 14.

Why do we buy gold on Dhanteras

Purchasing gold is important during Dhantrayodashi as it is considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth and is said to bring stability and good luck. Buying gold is also considered a rewarding long-term investment. This is the reason why people buy it on this day. Dhanteras is celebrated two days before the festival of lights, another auspicious occasion to buy gold.

When to buy gold on November 10

On Dhanteras, if you are planning to buy gold on November 10, the shubh muhurat is at 12:35 pm. You can purchase gold between November 10 afternoon and November 11 afternoon at 1:57 pm.

When to buy gold on November 11

If you go out to buy gold on November 11, you can make your purchases between 6:40 am and 1:57 pm.

Why were Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber worshipped during Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is also celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti or the anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, who appeared with a pot full of Amrit or elixir towards the end of Samudra Manthan or the churning of the ocean by devas and asuras. Lord Dhanvantari is said to be the Hindu god of Ayurvedic healing and medicine. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are also worshipped on this day as they are considered the god and goddess of wealth.

Why Dhanteras is called Yamadeepdaa

Another legend surrounding Dhanteras is about the young prince, King Hima's son. An astrologer told the king that his prince would die from a snakebite on the fourth day of his marriage. When his wife heard about the prediction, she illuminated the house with numerous lamps and placed a pile of coins and gold and silver ornaments in front of her bedroom. She also continued singing songs and telling stories throughout the night. When Yama arrived as a snake, the lights of the lamps and the glare of the coins and ornaments blinded him. He waited outside the room and spent the whole night listening to the songs and stories. He left the next morning without taking the prince's life. That is why Dhanteras is also called Yamadeepdaa.