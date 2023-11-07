Diwali 2023: Things to get rid of to remove negative energy from the home

During this time, it is essential to eliminate certain things because the presence of these inauspicious or negative elements can obstruct the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi's home.

In Hinduism, the festival of Diwali is considered very auspicious. Before Diwali, people decorate their homes and thoroughly clean every corner. During this time, it is essential to eliminate certain things because the presence of these inauspicious or negative elements can obstruct the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi home. Furthermore, it is believed that her presence will perpetuate financial difficulties.

Here is a list of things you should get rid of during Diwali cleaning:

Stopped clocks: According to Vastu Shastra, keeping stopped, malfunctioning or broken clocks in the house is considered very inauspicious. This is because watches are considered symbols of happiness and progress. If you have any stopped or broken clocks in your house, it is advisable to remove them before Diwali.

Footwear: Shoes and slippers that are not in use, damaged or worn should not be kept at home. These items should also be removed from the house before Diwali as they are believed to bring negativity and misfortune.

Broken glass: According to Vastu Shastra, it is inauspicious to have broken glass or glassware in the house. It is said to have a very negative impact on the energy of the home. If windows, doors or glass containers are broken in your house, they must be removed before Diwali.

Cracked utensils: The use of cracked or broken utensils is considered very inauspicious. It is believed that these items can cause poverty and hardship in the home. Therefore, before Diwali, you should throw away or replace any cracked or broken utensils in your home. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping these items can increase negative energy in the home.