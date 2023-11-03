Diwali 2023: Travel Tips For Safe Family Vacation During Deepavali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of joy celebrated across India. This year, it falls on Sunday, November 12. While some revel in the traditional festivities, others seize the opportunity for a family vacation, steering clear of the dazzling lights and noisy firecrackers that mark the occasion. Here are some travel tips to make your Diwali break safe and enjoyable.

1. Protective Gear: Shield yourself from firecracker pollution by donning a face mask. For those sensitive to loud noises, consider packing earplugs. Carrying these essentials ensures a safer Diwali trip.

2. Mindful Eating: Diwali is synonymous with sweets, but many are laden with ghee and sugar. While on the go, be mindful of your diet. Opt for healthier choices like fresh fruits, hummus, yoghurt, or whole-grain snacks to maintain a balanced diet.

3. Clothing Choice: Pack cotton clothing for your journey, as it is less prone to catching fire compared to synthetic materials. Ensure your attire covers all body parts for added safety.

4. Emergency Preparedness: Have a first aid kit on hand to address potential health issues during your travels. This kit can be a valuable resource in case of minor accidents.

5. Vehicle Check: If your destination is nearby, ensure your vehicle is in top-notch condition. Verify lights, brakes, tires, mirrors, windows, and seat belts to guarantee a safe journey.

6. Pet Safety: If you're accompanied by pets, particularly dogs and cats, prioritize their well-being. Animals can be sensitive to loud sounds, so refrain from using firecrackers around them.

Embrace the spirit of Diwali with these travel tips, ensuring a memorable and secure family vacation during the festival of lights.