Eat Healthy this Eid al-Fitr

Eid is a very auspicious day which is celebrated with all across the world with full enthusiasm. The festival involves big feasts. After a month long fast of you stuff your stomach with loads of food it will definitely not be healthy for you or your stomach. The festival offers you so many scrumptious delicacies in one place which are hard to avoid. But it is important to avoid certain foods and keep in mind certain things if you do not want to spoil the fun by getting sick. Here are some useful tips to help to stay healthy this Eid:



Maintain sugar levels



During this long period of fast, our blood sugar level increases. The insulin in our body starts dropping which causes the stored sugar in the liver to come into the bloodstream. It happens when the person has much-stored sugar in the body. Hence, consume sugar or sweets in minimal quantities.

Avoid oily food

After a month of eating at a particular time, the body becomes used to that regime. Consuming too much oily food could damage the lining of the stomach and it can cause indigestion as well. If you want to eat something greasy that looks delicious, take only small portions that give you the satisfaction. Do not overindulge in eating a lot, which brings us to our next point.

Eat a balanced meal



A blend of proteins, carbohydrates and vegetables is necessary for a balanced diet. Your diet should contain fruits, vegetables, bread, cereals, meat, fish, milk and dairy products. Foods such as barley, wheat, oats, millet, beans, lentils etc are good sources of carbohydrates.

Eat-in bits



After a month of fast, our digestive system no longer supports heavy one-time meals. It may start malfunctioning if done so. We need to feed our body with small portions of food, but multiple times, in a notable interval. Loading our stomach with food will put much workload upon the digestive system, all at once.

Plenty of water



Food having more water content digest fast. Hence less work for our digestive system. Keeping our body hydrated will ensure smooth functioning of the body system. Since Ramadan is celebrated in the hot summer days, our body readily loses much water content. Therefore, it is very important to make up for all the losses.

Include more of raw items



A low-calorie diet such as raw fruits and vegetables should be eaten first. These are very easy to digest and have high fiber content. These make the digestive system ready for its functioning and gives a kick start to the whole process. Enjoy this festival to its fullest with your loved ones and hope you have the best time. Treat yourself with the delicacies but keep in mind you have to stay healthy this Eid. During this situation of COVID-19 and lock down, the socially active festival, Eid-ul-Fitr has surely subsided its zeal. But, as responsible humans, we have to celebrate the festival, staying in our homes, and connecting with our dear ones through technology. Eid Mubarak!