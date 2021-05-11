Many people spend time stressing over their diet, and what they should or shouldn't eat, mainly because today's world is filled with magazine covers sporting perfectly toned, perfectly tanned models that constantly make us feel inadequate.

The various health food fads that seem to come and go every few weeks definitely don't help, either—as it turns out, a gluten-free diet is not particularly good for anyone who isn't actually allergic to gluten, juice cleanses deprive us of the protein and fat our bodies need to function properly, and taking too many vitamin supplements just makes our urine expensive when our bodies flush the excess.

If you, like many people these days, are beginning to feel disillusioned with all of these things, you will be glad to hear about Eat What You Want Day.