Effective DIY Ways to Use Gram Flour for Radiant and Clear Skin

Gram flour, commonly known as besan, is a time-honoured natural remedy for various skin concerns. Its exfoliating, oil-absorbing, and skin-brightening properties make it a favourite in DIY skincare routines. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, gram flour helps soothe irritated skin, reduce blemishes, and improve overall skin tone and texture. Here are six effective and easy-to-make gram flour-based treatments you can try at home for a flawless, radiant complexion.

1. Brightening Pack with Gram Flour, Lemon Juice, and Milk Cream

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons gram flour

1 tablespoon milk cream

A few drops of lemon juice

How to Use:

Mix the ingredients into a creamy paste. Apply evenly on the face and leave it for 15–20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. This pack gently exfoliates while nourishing and brightening the skin.

2. Anti-Tan Pack with Papaya, Orange Juice, and Gram Flour

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons gram flour

2 tablespoons mashed papaya

1 teaspoon orange juice

How to Use:

Blend all ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply to the face and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing. This pack helps reduce tanning and evens out skin tone.

3. Traditional Ubtan for Glow and Hair Removal

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons gram flour

1 tablespoon turmeric

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons yogurt or milk

A few drops of lemon juice

Rose water (as needed)

How to Use:

Combine all the ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply on the face and body, let it dry, and gently scrub off. This ubtan not only enhances your skin's glow but may also help in reducing fine facial hair.

4. Deep Hydration Mask with Egg Yolk and Almond Oil

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons gram flour

1 tablespoon almond oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 egg yolk

Milk or curd (as required)

How to Use:

Whisk all ingredients into a rich paste. Apply generously to dry areas, leave for 15–20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water. This mask nourishes and moisturizes dry skin.

5. Oil-Control Pack with Gram Flour and Milk

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons gram flour

Enough milk to form a paste

How to Use:

Mix well and apply on cleansed skin. After 20 minutes, rinse off to reveal clearer skin with reduced oiliness.

6. Exfoliating Scrub with Dried Orange Peel and Cream

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons gram flour

1 tablespoon ground dried orange peel

1 tablespoon milk cream

How to Use:

Mix all ingredients into a grainy paste. Apply to the face and neck, allow it to sit for 15 minutes, then gently scrub in circular motions before rinsing. It helps remove dead skin cells and boosts radiance.

Gram flour is a versatile and easily available ingredient that can significantly improve your skincare routine. Whether you're aiming to brighten, exfoliate, hydrate, or control excess oil, these DIY treatments offer a natural, chemical-free solution for healthy, glowing skin.