Eid 2025 Celebrations: Saudi Arabia Marks Eid on March 30, India to Follow on March 31

The sighting of the crescent moon plays a crucial role in determining the start and end of Islamic months. In 2025, the moon was observed in Saudi Arabia on March 29, signifying the conclusion of Ramadan. Consequently, Saudi Arabia is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, Sunday, March 30, 2025, while India and several other countries will observe it tomorrow.

Eid Celebrations in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, following the Islamic lunar calendar, is celebrating Eid today, March 30, 2025, after a confirmed moon sighting. Cloudy skies initially hindered visibility, but astronomers used ten observatories across the country to track the crescent. The final moon sighting confirmation came around 8:30 PM IST on March 29.

India and Other Nations to Celebrate on March 31

India typically celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia. Since the crescent was not visible in India on March 29, the country will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31.

Several other countries, including Iraq, Syria, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia, have also confirmed that Eid will be celebrated on March 31 due to their respective moon sighting reports. Indonesia and Bangladesh declared Eid on March 31 after failing to sight the moon on March 29.

Importance of Moon Sighting in the Islamic Calendar

The Islamic lunar calendar determines Eid based on moon sighting. The start of Ramadan and Eid depends on the visibility of the crescent. Religious authorities and astronomers closely monitored the lunar phases to make the official announcement. Many countries rely on Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting reports for confirmation.

Global Eid Celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of joy and togetherness, observed through special prayers, feasts, and charity. Millions worldwide will participate in community gatherings and acts of charity. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and is celebrated with prayers and feasting.

Countries including Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia have officially announced that they will celebrate Eid on March 31. The official announcement of Eid was made after the moon sighting confirmation, uniting millions in celebration.