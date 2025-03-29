Eid Al-Fitr 2025: Moon Sighting, Holiday Schedules, and Celebrations in Saudi Arabia & India

As the sacred month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims worldwide are eagerly preparing for Eid Al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of fasting, devotion, and prayers. This celebration fosters unity, gratitude, and joy, with families coming together for grand feasts, donning new outfits, and performing special prayers at mosques.

Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia

The official Eid Al-Fitr moon sighting in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025. If the crescent moon is visible, Eid will be observed on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Otherwise, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025. According to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics in Egypt, the Shawwal crescent moon will be born at 1:00 PM Cairo time on March 29, confirming the potential start of Eid festivities.

Official Eid Al-Fitr Holiday Schedule in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government has announced official Eid holiday dates for different sectors:

Public Sector: The last working day will be Monday, March 24, 2025 (24th day of Ramadan).

The last working day will be Monday, March 24, 2025 (24th day of Ramadan). Private Sector: Holidays will commence after work on Saturday, March 29, 2025 (29th day of Ramadan).

Holidays will commence after work on Saturday, March 29, 2025 (29th day of Ramadan). Non-Profit Sector: Employees will begin their holidays after work on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Eid Al-Fitr Moon Sighting in India

In India, Eid Al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025, if the moon is sighted on Sunday, March 30, 2025. If the crescent remains unseen, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Traditionally, India follows Saudi Arabia in marking Eid a day later.

Muslims Observe Eid with Prayers and Festivities

Muslims around the world begin Eid celebrations by offering special prayers at mosques, followed by communal gatherings, charity, and festive meals. The occasion is deeply rooted in spiritual reflection and acts of kindness, making it one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar.

As the world awaits the official moon sighting, anticipation for Eid Al-Fitr 2025 continues to grow, promising moments of joy, gratitude, and unity.