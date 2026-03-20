Eid Hamper Ideas: Thoughtful Gifts That Go Beyond the Usual

Eid gifting is all about warmth, intention, and a touch of indulgence. While sweets and dry fruits remain classics, curated hampers with a mix of fashion and lifestyle picks are becoming the new favourite. Here are some Eid hamper ideas that feel personal, elevated, and memorable.

The ‘Eidi That Stays With You’ Hamper by Spykar

Taking a fresh approach to festive gifting, Spykar’s campaign reimagines Eidi as something more enduring.

Shop above a certain value and receive a complimentary festive hamper

Focus on fashion-led gifting rather than one-time indulgence

Encourages customers to take home something they can wear beyond Eid

The messaging is clear: Eidi isn’t just received—it’s remembered.

Festive Fashion Hampers by BIBA

BIBA often curates festive bundles combining:

Ethnic wear sets

Dupattas or accessories

Occasion-ready styling

Perfect for those who want a ready-to-wear Eid look in one gift box

Premium Ethnic Gifting by Manyavar

Known for occasion wear, Manyavar elevates gifting through:

Wedding & festive ensembles

Luxe packaging

His-and-her coordinated options

A go-to for family gifting with a premium feel.

Beauty & Festive Hampers by Nykaa

Nykaa taps into festive beauty rituals with curated hampers featuring:

Skincare and makeup kits

Fragrance combos

Limited-edition festive packaging

Ideal for self-care gifting during Eid celebrations.