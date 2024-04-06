Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Maintain Health and Fitness During Celebrations

Following the conclusion of Ramadan, Muslims eagerly anticipate Eid-ul-Fitr, a time for festive gatherings and indulging in delicious foods. However, it's crucial to strike a balance between enjoying the celebrations and maintaining one's health, particularly for those with chronic health concerns such as diabetes and hypertension.

Here are few tips to stay active and healthy:

1. Incorporate More Fruits and Vegetables:

To counterbalance calorie-rich festival foods, focus on adding fruits and vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, and watermelon to your diet for their nutritional benefits.

2. Prioritize Exercise

Regular exercise is vital for energy maintenance and immune system strengthening, especially amidst heavy festival feasting. Exercise aids in maintaining shape, improving circulation, and detoxifying the body.

3. Practice Mindful Eating

Be mindful of portion sizes and food choices to avoid overindulging in fried and spicy foods typically present during celebrations.

4. Opt for Healthier Sweets

While enjoying traditional sweets like sevaiyan, practice portion control and consider healthier alternatives such as fruits or dates to satisfy cravings.

5. Have a Pre-Event Snack

Consuming a light, healthy snack before attending gatherings can help prevent overeating by curbing hunger.

6. Avoid Late Dinners

Late-night eating can disrupt digestion and contribute to weight gain over time, so aim to have dinner at an earlier hour.

Additional Tips from Health Experts

Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, and Shazia Shadab, Lead-Physiotherapist, offer further suggestions to promote wellness during Eid celebrations.

7. Organie a Healthy Potluck

Encourage healthier eating habits by arranging a potluck with nutritious dishes like salads and grilled meats.

8. Stay Hydrated

Ensure proper hydration by drinking water throughout the day instead of sugary beverages.

9. Engage in Morning Walks

Kickstart Eid day with a refreshing morning walk, promoting both physical activity and spiritual engagement.

10. Enjoy Post-Meal Walks

After meals, gather for leisurely walks to aid digestion and prevent post-meal lethargy.

11. Plan Family Outdoor Activities

Organie outdoor games like football or cricket to promote physical activity and strengthen family bonds.

12. Practice Yoga and Meditation

Take moments of tranquility amidst the festivities to practice yoga or meditation for stress reduction and overall well-being.

By incorporating these strategies, individuals can enjoy Eid celebrations while prioritizing their health and fitness.