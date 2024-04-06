Live
- Delhi court allows CBI to quiz Kavitha
- IIT Roorkee team finds Medigadda design faulty
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th April 2024
- Decoding electoral bonds & political cacophony over it
- Bjp Poised, Oppn Flounders
- Is A Demographic Disaster in the making?
- Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Maintain Health and Fitness During Celebrations
- Commercial priorities rule, District Officials quick to resolve water problems quickly
- IPL 2024: Bowlers help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Chennai Super Kings to 165/5
- Five arrested for raping minor girl student in Bengal's Asansol
Just In
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Maintain Health and Fitness During Celebrations
Following the conclusion of Ramadan, Muslims eagerly anticipate Eid-ul-Fitr, a time for festive gatherings and indulging in delicious foods. However,...
Following the conclusion of Ramadan, Muslims eagerly anticipate Eid-ul-Fitr, a time for festive gatherings and indulging in delicious foods. However, it's crucial to strike a balance between enjoying the celebrations and maintaining one's health, particularly for those with chronic health concerns such as diabetes and hypertension.
Here are few tips to stay active and healthy:
1. Incorporate More Fruits and Vegetables:
To counterbalance calorie-rich festival foods, focus on adding fruits and vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, and watermelon to your diet for their nutritional benefits.
2. Prioritize Exercise
Regular exercise is vital for energy maintenance and immune system strengthening, especially amidst heavy festival feasting. Exercise aids in maintaining shape, improving circulation, and detoxifying the body.
3. Practice Mindful Eating
Be mindful of portion sizes and food choices to avoid overindulging in fried and spicy foods typically present during celebrations.
4. Opt for Healthier Sweets
While enjoying traditional sweets like sevaiyan, practice portion control and consider healthier alternatives such as fruits or dates to satisfy cravings.
5. Have a Pre-Event Snack
Consuming a light, healthy snack before attending gatherings can help prevent overeating by curbing hunger.
6. Avoid Late Dinners
Late-night eating can disrupt digestion and contribute to weight gain over time, so aim to have dinner at an earlier hour.
Additional Tips from Health Experts
Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, and Shazia Shadab, Lead-Physiotherapist, offer further suggestions to promote wellness during Eid celebrations.
7. Organie a Healthy Potluck
Encourage healthier eating habits by arranging a potluck with nutritious dishes like salads and grilled meats.
8. Stay Hydrated
Ensure proper hydration by drinking water throughout the day instead of sugary beverages.
9. Engage in Morning Walks
Kickstart Eid day with a refreshing morning walk, promoting both physical activity and spiritual engagement.
10. Enjoy Post-Meal Walks
After meals, gather for leisurely walks to aid digestion and prevent post-meal lethargy.
11. Plan Family Outdoor Activities
Organie outdoor games like football or cricket to promote physical activity and strengthen family bonds.
12. Practice Yoga and Meditation
Take moments of tranquility amidst the festivities to practice yoga or meditation for stress reduction and overall well-being.
By incorporating these strategies, individuals can enjoy Eid celebrations while prioritizing their health and fitness.