Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, Moon Sighting Details & Celebrations in India and Saudi Arabia

Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant festival for Muslims, marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. This day, falling on the first of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. It is a time of spiritual reflection, family gatherings, and community celebrations. The festival is often referred to as ‘Meethi Eid’ due to the preparation of traditional sweet dishes like Seviyan.

Muslims begin their Eid day with special prayers and charity (Zakat al-Fitr) before engaging in festive meals, wearing new clothes, and exchanging warm greetings.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date in India – March 31 or April 1?

Ramadan in India commenced on March 2, 2025. Since the Islamic month lasts 29 or 30 days, the moon sighting on March 30 will determine the exact Eid date. If the crescent moon is visible after Maghrib prayers, Eid will be observed on March 31. If not, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will fall on April 1.

South Asian countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh follow the same moon-sighting tradition, celebrating Eid accordingly.

Moon Sighting & Eid-ul-Fitr Date in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, where Ramadan started on March 1, 2025, will begin moon sighting on March 29. If the crescent moon is observed that evening, Eid will be celebrated on March 30. If not, Eid will be marked on March 31.

UAE Public Holiday Announcement

In the UAE, authorities have announced an extended holiday period for Eid-ul-Fitr. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the holiday will continue until April 2, allowing residents and citizens to celebrate with their loved ones.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will be celebrated based on moon sighting traditions, with India likely observing the festival on either March 31 or April 1, a day after Saudi Arabia. The occasion is a time for joy, togetherness, and generosity, fostering a spirit of unity among communities worldwide.