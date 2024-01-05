Ekadashi 2024 full list: Complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year

The Hindu calendar marks every eleventh day post Purnima and Amavasya as Ekadashi. Split into Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, each Paksha holds an Ekadashi, making up a total of 24 to 26 Ekadashis in a year, depending on the calendar. These days are revered and considered highly auspicious, prompting devotees of Lord Vishnu to observe fasting and offer prayers. As per the fasting rituals, on Ekadashi, one should rise early, take a bath, don fresh clothes, and then offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Throughout the day, the diet is restricted to milk, fruits, and dry fruits, emphasizing the consumption of sattvik food, accompanied by the listening of Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Here's the complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for 2024:

January 7, 2024 – Saphala Ekadashi

January 21, 2024 – Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

February 6, 2024 – Shattila Ekadashi

February 20, 2024 – Jaya Ekadashi

March 7, 2024 - Vijaya Ekadashi

March 20, 2024 - Amalaki Ekadashi

April 5, 2024 - Papmochani Ekadashi

April 19, 2024 - Kamada Ekadashi

May 4, 2024 - Varuthini Ekadashi

May 19, 2024 - Mohini Ekadashi

June 2, 2024 - Apara Ekadashi

June 18, 2024 - Nirjala Ekadashi

July 2, 2024 - Yogini Ekadashi

July 17, 2024 - Devshayani Ekadashi

July 21, 2024 - Kamika Ekadashi

August 16, 2024 - Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

August 29, 2024 - Aja Ekadashi

September 14, 2024 - Parsva Ekadashi

September 28, 2024 - Indira Ekadashi

October 13, 2024 - Papankusha Ekadashi

October 28, 2024 - Rama Ekadashi

November 12, 2024 - Devutthana Ekadashi

November 26, 2024 - Utpanna Ekadashi

December 11, 2024 - Mokshada Ekadashi

December 26, 2024 - Saphala Ekadashi