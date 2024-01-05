Live
Ekadashi 2024 full list: Complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year
The Hindu calendar marks every eleventh day post Purnima and Amavasya as Ekadashi.
The Hindu calendar marks every eleventh day post Purnima and Amavasya as Ekadashi. Split into Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, each Paksha holds an Ekadashi, making up a total of 24 to 26 Ekadashis in a year, depending on the calendar. These days are revered and considered highly auspicious, prompting devotees of Lord Vishnu to observe fasting and offer prayers. As per the fasting rituals, on Ekadashi, one should rise early, take a bath, don fresh clothes, and then offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Throughout the day, the diet is restricted to milk, fruits, and dry fruits, emphasizing the consumption of sattvik food, accompanied by the listening of Ekadashi Vrat Katha.
Here's the complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for 2024:
January 7, 2024 – Saphala Ekadashi
January 21, 2024 – Pausha Putrada Ekadashi
February 6, 2024 – Shattila Ekadashi
February 20, 2024 – Jaya Ekadashi
March 7, 2024 - Vijaya Ekadashi
March 20, 2024 - Amalaki Ekadashi
April 5, 2024 - Papmochani Ekadashi
April 19, 2024 - Kamada Ekadashi
May 4, 2024 - Varuthini Ekadashi
May 19, 2024 - Mohini Ekadashi
June 2, 2024 - Apara Ekadashi
June 18, 2024 - Nirjala Ekadashi
July 2, 2024 - Yogini Ekadashi
July 17, 2024 - Devshayani Ekadashi
July 21, 2024 - Kamika Ekadashi
August 16, 2024 - Shravana Putrada Ekadashi
August 29, 2024 - Aja Ekadashi
September 14, 2024 - Parsva Ekadashi
September 28, 2024 - Indira Ekadashi
October 13, 2024 - Papankusha Ekadashi
October 28, 2024 - Rama Ekadashi
November 12, 2024 - Devutthana Ekadashi
November 26, 2024 - Utpanna Ekadashi
December 11, 2024 - Mokshada Ekadashi
December 26, 2024 - Saphala Ekadashi