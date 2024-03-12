Energise Your Sehri with Nutrient-rich Foods

As Ramadan approaches in 2024, it's essential to prepare for Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, which provides sustenance for the day-long fast ahead. Sehri is a vital component of Ramadan, offering an opportunity to energise the body with nutrient-rich foods that sustain throughout the day. Let's explore some ways to make your Sehri both nutritious and fulfilling.



Selecting Nutrient-rich Foods:

Choosing the right foods for Sehri is crucial for maintaining energy levels throughout the day. Opt for nutrient-dense foods that provide sustained release of energy, such as complex carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. Incorporating a variety of food groups ensures a well-balanced meal that keeps you feeling full and energised.

Include Complex Carbohydrates:

Complex carbohydrates, found in foods like whole grains, oats, barley, and brown rice, are excellent sources of sustained energy. These foods release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, providing a steady supply of energy throughout the fasting period. Incorporating complex carbs into your Sehri can help prevent hunger and fatigue during the day.

Prioritise Protein-rich Foods:

Protein is essential for repairing and building tissues, as well as maintaining muscle mass. Including protein-rich foods such as eggs, lean meats, dairy products, legumes, and nuts in your Sehri can help keep you feeling full and satisfied until Iftar, the evening meal. Aim to include a source of protein in your Sehri to support your body's needs during fasting.

Incorporate Healthy Fats:

Healthy fats are an important component of a balanced diet, providing essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins. Include foods rich in healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, in your Sehri to add flavor and satiety to your meal. However, it's essential to consume fats in moderation, as they are calorie-dense.

Don't Forget Fiber:

Fiber is crucial for digestive health and helps regulate blood sugar levels, preventing spikes and crashes in energy. Incorporate fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes into your Sehri to promote feelings of fullness and support overall well-being during Ramadan.

Stay Hydrated:

Hydration is key during Ramadan, especially when fasting for long hours. Make sure to drink plenty of water during Sehri to prevent dehydration throughout the day. Avoid caffeinated and sugary beverages, as they can lead to increased thirst and dehydration.

Sehri is an opportunity to nourish your body with nutrient-rich foods that provide sustained energy throughout the day. By selecting the right foods and staying hydrated, you can ensure a fulfilling and energising Sehri experience during Ramadan 2024. Prioritise foods that are rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fiber to support your body's needs during fasting.

