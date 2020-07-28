Anushka Sharma Shares An Important Message Along With Dropping Beautiful Pics On World Nature Conservation Day

These days many film stars are raising their concern about nature and are creating awareness among the people about the existence and importance of flora and fauna.

Well, today being 'World Nature Conservation Day', Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and dropped beautiful throwback pics along with jotting down an important message about nature… Have a look!

In this post, Anushka Sharma is seen happily enjoying nature amidst the picturesque waterfalls. She even added the pic of forest trees in the image. Along with this image, Anushka Sharma also created awareness among her fans with an important message. She wrote, "A healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species' and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature.

As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources.

Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her.

Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes.

Let's always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way 💚 #WorldNatureConservationDay.

Through this post, Anushka Sharma doled out the importance of mother nature…

In this post too, Anushka added the same message and dropped another beautiful nature pic… Anushka is seen enjoying the nature amidst the awesome and picturesque green lands…





In this pic, Anushka Sharma is seen walking around the forest road… She also added the images of tall trees and riverside.

Well, it is our responsibility to protect our nature with all the necessary actions… Nature gives us its everything and we should at least need to give away something by making sure our surroundings stay green and clean!!!