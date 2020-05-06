Flamingo's In Mumbai Enjoy The Clear Roads And Clean Air

Mumbai: Well, till now we have seen the bad effects of the pandemic Covid-19. The increase in positive cases is making the people worried. Thus the Government has extended the lockdown period making people sit at home for a few more days.

Looking at the other side of this lockdown period, as the vehicles are restricted to homes itself. Even the industries and factories are closed thus, the pollution levels in the financial capital of Mumbai has come down to made the people inhale the pure air all over. Even many cities in India are witnessing the same situation.

Coming to the migration of birds, every clan has its own migration period and according to the season's many birds will migrate from one place to another.

This made the Flamingos come to Southern and Western India's coastal regions for their breeding cycle of breeding. But as Mumbai is a polluted city, there will be only a few Flamingos seen every year.

But the situation turned upside down this year, the lockdown period has made the pollution levels to go down. Thus a large number of Flamingos arrived at Mumbai sea area and happily seen enjoying their breeding season.

Not only the Flamingos, even ducks wandering on roads of Central Paris, Deer's in Japan, Pumas in Chile, Peacocks in Dubai, Cows sitting on beaches of Corsica and Mountain goats in the Welsh town of Llandudno.

The environmental changes due to Covid-19 disease have helped these animals to roam freely on the roads and lakes.

Amidst the Coronavirus spread, the Government of India extended the lockdown period to this month-end… Many countries are also following the same rule in order to protect their people from this pandemic virus.