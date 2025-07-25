Live
Everyday Mistakes That Could Be Ruining Ghee’s Health Benefits
Simple habits like overheating or poor storage can quietly reduce the nutritional power of ghee in your daily meals.
Ghee has long been a cherished part of Indian kitchens—not just for its rich, nutty flavour, but also for its many health benefits. Often referred to as “liquid gold,” this clarified butter is known to support digestion, boost immunity, and offer overall wellness when used correctly. But while many enjoy ghee daily, a few common mistakes can unknowingly strip away its goodness.
Here are six everyday habits that could be reducing the health value of your ghee:
1. Cooking on High Heat
Though ghee has a high smoke point, cooking it on very high heat can break down its nutrients and impact its flavour. Using medium heat helps retain its benefits.
2. Improper Storage
Storing ghee near the stove, using wet spoons, or leaving the jar open can lead to spoilage. It should be kept in a clean, dry container away from moisture and heat.
3. Using It Only on Special Occasions
Saving ghee just for festive dishes means missing out on its daily benefits. A small amount regularly—on chapati, rice, or dal—can support your overall well-being.
4. Pairing With Cold Foods
Combining ghee with cold meals or drinks may affect digestion and cause discomfort. It works best with warm, cooked foods.
5. Mixing With Honey
Blending equal parts of ghee and honey, though traditional in some homes, may not be safe. It’s better to consume them separately.
6. Choosing Commercial Ghee Over Traditional
Homemade or traditionally prepared cow’s milk ghee is often more nutritious and easier to digest than many store-bought varieties, which may contain additives.
Handled the right way, ghee can be a powerful part of a healthy diet. By avoiding these simple mistakes, you can enjoy all the flavour and wellness it has to offer.