Experience the Frosty Wonders of Hyderabad’s Own Indoor Snow Theme Park- Snow Kingdom

Do you want to experience the first snowfall of the year without travelling to Manali, Sonamarg or the Swiss Alps? Plan a snowy getaway without the travel, expenses or time commitment. Nestled in your very own City of Pearls, Hyderabad, the pearly white snows of Snow Kingdom, India’s largest indoor snow theme park, beckons you to have an unforgettable time with your family and friends. Since opening its gates to the public in October 2022, the theme park located in Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, has hosted many patrons and their memorable moments.

Experience the chill of a frosty -8°C from the warmth of triple sterilized snow gear as clean snow made of RO water greets you into a snowy world. Whether you want to have a snowball fight with your friends, show your Frozen-loving children a snowy wonderland or build the perfect snowman with your partner- Snow Kingdom rises to fulfil each of your heart’s desires. Here “Snow Much Fun” is not simply a patented catchphrase- it is a well-kept promise.

This sprawling forever winter wonderland is a treat for all age groups. Fun meets education with the theme park’s unique brand of “FUNDUCATION” for children. From igloos and snow palaces to polar bears and penguins and seals, Snow Kingdom offers this and much more without leaving the city. What’s more? The lessons of sustainability and responsibility towards the planet are at the core of Snow Kingdom’s “It’s In Your Hands” poster contest for children. It nurtures a vision of a happy, healthy and safe planet by making educational content immersive and exciting.

The fun doesn’t end there! Adventures abound. Feel the rush of the cold wind across your face as you toboggan through the snow. Or scale the snowy rock faces, as if you are ascending Everest while being safely harnessed and snuggled warmly in your snow gear. Or shake a leg and do the jig under the disco lights amidst snow. Or trampoline into the air to touch the falling snow. The selfie points and Click Art Museum offer social-media-worthy moments worth capturing and sharing with the world.

Delete Edit



Moreover, Snow Kingdom stands for fun for all. It combines entertainment with philanthropy through its CSR initiatives. The amusement park opens its doors to underprivileged children and students to have the adventure of a lifetime. It is a testament to Shri Shakthi Group’s, the parent company of Snow Kingdom, commitment to bringing joyous entertainment to all while promoting compassion, humanity, and sustainability through its endeavours.



Whether you live in Hyderabad or are visiting the historical city, the city’s Snow Kingdom, one of four in India, should be on everyone’s must-visit list. Open 365 days a year and operating 10 sessions a day, this theme park is what snowy dreams are made of. You are sure to leave the frosty theme park ensconced in warm memories and experiences.