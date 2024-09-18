100-year-old legacy in Bespoke Tailoring and Fine Clothing – P N RAO - now in Hyderabad

100-year old legacy and heritage fashion brand from Bengaluru, P N RAO, the finest men’s suit maker in the country, threw open its flagship store in the bustling and the fashionable city of Hyderabad, Telangana, today. Located in the prime Jubilee Hills, this P N RAO store is the 8th store in the South of India and represents a significant milestone in expanding its footprint across the region.

The store was inaugurated by Shri Machender Pishe, Partner P N RAO, Mr. Ketan Pishe, Partner, P N RAO and Mr. Naveen Pishe, Partner, P N RAO – second and third generation entrepreneurs respectively.

Ketan Pishe, Partner, P N RAO said, “Hyderabad, Telangana is a vibrant, fashion-conscious city with an emerging young and quality conscious population. The city needs a store like P N RAO and we are happy we have opened the store at the right time to the cater to the needs of the population of Hyderabad and Telangana. P N RAO has carved a niche for itself as the preferred men’s suit brand in the country. With its advent in Hyderabad, P N RAO is poised to make its presence felt in the city, catering to the requirements of the people with a qualitative bent of mind and soon emerging as their favourite. P N RAO’s entry into the city is both timely and strategic, responding to a burgeoning demand for ready-to-wear garments and classic bespoke tailoring that seamlessly blend elegance with exceptional quality”.

At the heart of P N RAO's bespoke experience is the introduction of an exclusive Suit Concierge service—a first-of-its-kind offering in the men’s fine suiting industry. With this, customers can schedule private appointments with their relationship executive ahead of time, ensuring a fully dedicated, uninterrupted experience. Whether it's a pre-consultation to discuss fabric options, or a fitting session with tailored recommendations, the Suit Concierge service provides a level of personalization rarely seen. This service elevates the brand’s commitment to offering individualized attention and makes the shopping journey more thoughtful and tailored to each client's needs.

Ketan Pishe noted “While on the one hand we are committed to offering the finest apparels to our customers and understand our client’s psyche, on the other hand we are constantly evaluating ways and means to raise the bar and delight our customers with our superior customer service and personalised services”

Naveen Pishe, Partner, P N RAO, added, “Adding our 8th store in the Southern hemisphere and the first in Hyderabad in a series of many more to come in Telangana, the store is a pre-cursor and a first-taste to the citizens of Telangana and Hyderabadis. Our store is all set to become to the preferred fashion destination for the city of Hyderabad and the entire state of Telangana for discerning customers with an eye for fine taste”

Commenting on the expansion plans of P N RAO, Naveen Pishe said, “our vision is to take the legacy brand deeper and wider across the country in phases, through the franchisee route. As a first step, we have identified a franchisee with whom we have signed a Letter of Intent for geographical expansion into other territories. P N RAO will have complete control over the quality of customer care and continue to offer the finest of services to its customers – a core philosophy on which brand P N RAO rests”.

“P N RAO has built one of the largest bespoke tailoring facilities in the country on the outskirts of Bengaluru which is completely solar powered which demonstrates our commitment to the environment and sustainability practices in an effort to offer clean, safe and hygienic manufacturing of our apparels”, added Naveen Pishe.

P N RAO commenced as a ladies wear brand which took pride in dressing up the British ladies in the pre-Independence days. Post-Independence, the founder’s eldest son Late Shri Panduranga Rao learnt the pattern making of men’s suits which led to the brand branching off into men’s wear and till date has remained committed to offering the best in men’s wear. And reintroduced bespoke women's wear offering for suits and formal wear for women during its 100th year in 2023.

Brand P N RAO, from a humble beginning of a single store on the prime Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bengaluru, today has 5 stores in Bengaluru and 2 in Chennai.

Hyderabad, renowned for its deep appreciation of fine design and artisanal quality, has long been in need of a fashion destination that aligns with its sophisticated tastes. The store promises to be more than just a new addition to Hyderabad’s retail scene; it represents a substantial enhancement to the city's fashion landscape. This store is more than just a new retail spot; it's a major upgrade to Hyderabad's fashion landscape, showcasing clothing that blends modern trends with classic sophistication.

The excitement surrounding the store’s opening is evident, with over 150 enquiries already received, reflecting strong anticipation from the local community. This promising start highlights the store’s alignment with the fashion needs and preferences of Hyderabad’s discerning audience. Initial visits to the store have been promising, with a noticeable influx of customers interested in its Ready-To-Wear collections. This early success underscores the store’s potential to quickly become a favourite among Hyderabad’s fashion enthusiasts.

For the first time, P N RAO is introducing 3D visualization technology in its store in Hyderabad where a customer can scan a particular product/garment on a model and visualise how a particular fabric will look on one self before making the purchase.

P N RAO offers suits in three broad categories – Ready-To-Wear; Designer Made-To-Measure collection and Classic Bespoke Tailoring. P N RAO has made sure that through these segments, the offerings are well rounded



























