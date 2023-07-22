Aditi Rao Hydari embodied royal grace as she walked the ramp for Siddartha Tytler

Aditi Rao Hydari is always at her best no matter what she does. From running around town for a casual day out to dressing like the true princess blue that she is, there's never a dull moment for the actress, at least in terms of fashion. Aditi recently played the muse of star designer SiddarthaTytler and hit the ramp as the sensational for the launch of her latest 'HUSN' collection.

Tytler's stellar collection 'HUSN' is a perfect blend of traditional and modern, truly juxtaposing the best elements of both worlds. Her work will leave you completely in awe and the creation of her, especially in Aditi, seemed like a heavenly bewilderment. Don't you believe us? Well, check out the video, here-

Aditi has that old world charm that really sets her apart from the rest, it's a sight for sore eyes to see her wearing a traditional ensemble. For the highly anticipated show, Tytler had dressed her in her most amazing lehenga. Shades of black, white and silver looked brilliant on the actress. Aditi was seen on the ramp wearing a lehenga ensemble featuring a top, a dupatta, and of course, the lehenga itself.

The lehenga was extraordinarily voluminous and came in bold traditional prints on a black base. Very few people can carry such large prints with such grace as Aditi did. The contemporary top that Aditi had donned had a sweetheart neckline along with a high neck feature and the very modern fishnet design elevated it to a whole other level. This was paired with the most beautiful dupatta which matched her look quite well.

Elton J Fernandez and Aditi's collaboration over the years has given us some of the most stunning looks in recent years. This time too, a dewy foundation with extraordinarily sculpted brows did the magic, the highlighter was used in the perfect amount, and the mascara and kohl laden eyes exuded such bright emotions. The little bindi structured his face beautifully.

When it comes to jewelry, Aditi styled herself with very subtle yet statement jewelry like her pair of earrings that made a statement but at the same time didn't take away from the look too much. Aditi's hair was tied up in a bun and a gajra accompanied it, making everyone feel nostalgic and showing the charismatic power the flower has.