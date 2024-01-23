Ananya Panday Makes International Runway Debut With Rahul Mishra’s Paris Haute Couture Week Show

Renowned for her role in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," Ananya Panday gracefully walked the runway as part of the model lineup, showcasing Rahul Mishra's couture collection, Superheroes, at the Paris Haute Couture Week. Dazzling in a chic black strapless dress, Ananya exuded glamour during her runway appearance.

The focal point of her attire was a meticulously handcrafted couture circular sculpture adorned with vibrant motifs of the Tiger Moth (Arctia Caja). Noteworthy was the inclusion of a black, gold, and white sequin dress embroidered on the mesh, creating the illusion that Ananya herself was donning the exquisite garment.

Surrounded by an array of colourful moth species, each wing's distinct pattern came to life through intricate embroidery and embellishments. This ensemble, a manifestation of sheer couture magic, mirrored Rahul Mishra’s deep appreciation for nature and its diverse inhabitants.

Ananya, with her hair elegantly tied in a sleek bun and captivating kohl-laden eyes, radiated confidence and beauty within Rahul Mishra’s couture realm. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, sharing glimpses from the show on Instagram, welcomed Ananya to the world of couture, captioning a video with the words: “Hello baby girl, welcome to the world of couture @ananyapanday for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris couture week!!!”



Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring 2024 collection, Superheroes, delves into the intricacies of coexisting with reptiles and insects that share our environment. With numerous species facing endangerment, Mishra contemplates the general human mindset, emphasizing our aversion, distress, and fear towards these benevolent species within human spaces.

Through handcrafted couture sculptures, the collection narrates the stories and visuals of these "superheroes," urging us to reflect on our paths and reconnect our minds with the natural friends who have played vital roles as architects and saviours throughout millions of centuries, shaping life as we know it today.