Be stylish and patriotic

The chic ivory

Keeping it simple, clean and chic, designer Bhaavya Bhatnagar of the brand Bhaavya Bhatnagar loves white for Republic Day. "My go-to outfit would be an ivory Chikkan kurta with cropped pants and a shawl!"

Combine them together

Women are dauntless, independent, free-spirited and the crowning glory of India. Designers Priyanka and Kavita Jain believe that Republic day is a celebration of the true spirit of independent India.

The day fills them with immense pride and gives them a strong sense of being. Kavita Jain loves the double-layered saffron ensemble detailed with hand embroidery & block printing. Priyanka Jain picks the subtle green ensemble enhanced with block printing & embroidery that represents peace.

A Monotone Look

A classic twist to the tri-color would be monotone. Tanvi Salwani, the designer of the contemporary brand, Zwaan looks at Republic Day as a symbol of freedom and strength and it also guides an individual to free their thoughts.

"I would wear a rust to orange color block hand-pleated gown as the strong Color block and cascading look of fabric relates to the strength and waviness of our tricolor flag."