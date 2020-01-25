Top
Trending :
Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Be stylish and patriotic

Be stylish and patriotic
Highlights

The Republic Day calls for the tri-color palette and we have curated the perfect way you can dress up, with our top designers sharing their go-to...

The chic ivory

Keeping it simple, clean and chic, designer Bhaavya Bhatnagar of the brand Bhaavya Bhatnagar loves white for Republic Day. "My go-to outfit would be an ivory Chikkan kurta with cropped pants and a shawl!"

Combine them together

Women are dauntless, independent, free-spirited and the crowning glory of India. Designers Priyanka and Kavita Jain believe that Republic day is a celebration of the true spirit of independent India.

The day fills them with immense pride and gives them a strong sense of being. Kavita Jain loves the double-layered saffron ensemble detailed with hand embroidery & block printing. Priyanka Jain picks the subtle green ensemble enhanced with block printing & embroidery that represents peace.

A Monotone Look

A classic twist to the tri-color would be monotone. Tanvi Salwani, the designer of the contemporary brand, Zwaan looks at Republic Day as a symbol of freedom and strength and it also guides an individual to free their thoughts.

"I would wear a rust to orange color block hand-pleated gown as the strong Color block and cascading look of fabric relates to the strength and waviness of our tricolor flag."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Judiciary Comes To Rescue Of Water Body Works begin on HMDA park at Shivrampally24 Jan 2020 9:06 PM GMT

Judiciary Comes To Rescue Of Water Body Works begin on HMDA park at Shivrampally

MyVoice: Views of our readers - 24 Jan
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 24 Jan
Hyderabad: 5-day intercollegiate meet concludes at PJTSAU
Hyderabad: 5-day intercollegiate meet concludes at PJTSAU
Jagan
Jagan's hasty moves might cost AP dear
Hyderabad: Activists vow not to fill NPR, NRC forms
Hyderabad: Activists vow not to fill NPR, NRC forms




Top