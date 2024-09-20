  • Menu
Bethel Exhibition to Dazzle Hyderabad

The Bethel Exhibition is set to captivate Hyderabad’s fashion lovers on 30th September 2024 at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.

The Bethel Exhibition is set to captivate Hyderabad’s fashion lovers on 30th September 2024 at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. This luxurious event will feature top designers showcasing high-end fashion and lifestyle products, including exclusive designer ensembles, stylish footwear, jewelry, and creative accessories.

With a star-studded guest list and an atmosphere of elegance, the exhibition promises to be a celebration of fashion, offering attendees a unique shopping experience. Running from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, Bethel Exhibition is a must-attend for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the latest trends and luxury lifestyle essentials.

