  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Dazzling Disha

Dazzling Disha
x
Highlights

Disha Patani is making waves as she promotes her eagerly awaited film Kanguva. Sporting a stunning blue and silver dress with a daring thigh slit, Disha has undoubtedly become a showstopper.

Disha Patani is making waves as she promotes her eagerly awaited film Kanguva. Sporting a stunning blue and silver dress with a daring thigh slit, Disha has undoubtedly become a showstopper.

Her high bun enhances her glamorous appearance, while her glossy makeup and bold black mascara draw attention to her striking features, solidifying her status as one of the year's hottest fashion icons. The exquisite design of Disha’s dress not only flatters her figure but also showcases her refined fashion sense. The shimmering fabric beautifully captures the light, adding allure to her ensemble. Posing confidently for the cameras, Disha effortlessly blends elegance with a hint of sass, proving her expertise on the red carpet.

Her choice of minimal yet impactful jewelry complements her look, allowing the outfit to take center stage while keeping her appearance polished. With her radiant smile and fierce attitude, Disha’s promotional appearance is nothing short of unforgettable.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick