Live
Just In
Dazzling Disha
Disha Patani is making waves as she promotes her eagerly awaited film Kanguva. Sporting a stunning blue and silver dress with a daring thigh slit, Disha has undoubtedly become a showstopper.
Her high bun enhances her glamorous appearance, while her glossy makeup and bold black mascara draw attention to her striking features, solidifying her status as one of the year's hottest fashion icons. The exquisite design of Disha’s dress not only flatters her figure but also showcases her refined fashion sense. The shimmering fabric beautifully captures the light, adding allure to her ensemble. Posing confidently for the cameras, Disha effortlessly blends elegance with a hint of sass, proving her expertise on the red carpet.
Her choice of minimal yet impactful jewelry complements her look, allowing the outfit to take center stage while keeping her appearance polished. With her radiant smile and fierce attitude, Disha’s promotional appearance is nothing short of unforgettable.