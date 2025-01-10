Dressing up for the first Lohri: Ethnic looks That shine bright

Padmabhasa Kundan Gold Earrings by Dishi's Jewels

Accessories can really polish your look altogether if done the right way. The Padmabhasa Kundan Gold Earrings from the jewellery collection of Dishi introduce us to the concept of traditional beauty. Made with Kundan work, these earrings can be rightly described as symbols of eternal beauty. Intricate kundan work coupled with sparkling gold detailing will go well with every ethnic outfit: from lehengas to kurta sets. These earrings are ideal for your first Lohri and enhance some royalty and luxury from your dressed clothing.

Blue Embroidered Silk Bundi Set by Gargee

Gargee's Blue Embroidered Silk Bundi Set is a personification of royalty. It is a very elaborate outfit for men who want to make a statement. The fine, detailed embroidery on the bundi gives a sophisticated air while the rich blue silk fabric exudes opulence. It is perfect for comfort and grandeur whether you are attending a formal Lohri event or just enjoying the festival with your loved ones. The colour is ageless and helps to highlight your style effortlessly. It is perfect for a first Lohri celebration, where you want to leave an impression.

Beige Linen Embroidered Bundi Set by Gargee Designers

For a more elegant but modern look, you may choose the Beige Linen Embroidered Bundi Set by Gargee. This outfit is a comfort and style embodiment, which has beautiful embroidery. It emphasizes the meaning of the traditional design but offers a modern fit. The detailed work done on the Bundi provides a royal look to it and can be recommended for those who want to celebrate Lohri for the first time. Such a look is suitable for any dhol beats or entertainment among friends and families.