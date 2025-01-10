Live
- Asha Workers Stage Protest at Jadcherla MLA Camp Office, demanding hike in salary and other employee benefits
- Surprising Health Benefits of Eating Sprouts
- Purandareswari Emphasizes Cultural Education at YN College Diamond Jubilee Celebrations
- Andhra Pradesh Real Estate: Emerging Cities to Invest in 2025
- National Youth Day 2025: Celebrating Youth Empowerment and Swami Vivekananda’s Vision
- Today's Horoscope for January 10, 2025: Unlock the Powerful Daily Insights of Your Zodiac Sign
- Bengal fake passport racket: Role of verification officers under scanner
- SC stays GST show-cause notices to online gaming sector in temporary relief
- Sambhal mosque row: SC stays implementation of notice relating to well
- SS Rajamouli Unveils India’s First Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home at Annapurna Studios
Just In
Dressing up for the first Lohri: Ethnic looks That shine bright
Lohri is a very vibrant festival, and dressing up in traditional ethnic wear makes the occasion way more special. From family gatherings, and festive parties to just basking in the joys of the season, these six carefully curated ethnic looks will ensure you shine bright and stand out in your first-ever Lohri celebration.
Padmabhasa Kundan Gold Earrings by Dishi's Jewels
Accessories can really polish your look altogether if done the right way. The Padmabhasa Kundan Gold Earrings from the jewellery collection of Dishi introduce us to the concept of traditional beauty. Made with Kundan work, these earrings can be rightly described as symbols of eternal beauty. Intricate kundan work coupled with sparkling gold detailing will go well with every ethnic outfit: from lehengas to kurta sets. These earrings are ideal for your first Lohri and enhance some royalty and luxury from your dressed clothing.
Blue Embroidered Silk Bundi Set by Gargee
Gargee's Blue Embroidered Silk Bundi Set is a personification of royalty. It is a very elaborate outfit for men who want to make a statement. The fine, detailed embroidery on the bundi gives a sophisticated air while the rich blue silk fabric exudes opulence. It is perfect for comfort and grandeur whether you are attending a formal Lohri event or just enjoying the festival with your loved ones. The colour is ageless and helps to highlight your style effortlessly. It is perfect for a first Lohri celebration, where you want to leave an impression.
Beige Linen Embroidered Bundi Set by Gargee Designers
For a more elegant but modern look, you may choose the Beige Linen Embroidered Bundi Set by Gargee. This outfit is a comfort and style embodiment, which has beautiful embroidery. It emphasizes the meaning of the traditional design but offers a modern fit. The detailed work done on the Bundi provides a royal look to it and can be recommended for those who want to celebrate Lohri for the first time. Such a look is suitable for any dhol beats or entertainment among friends and families.