'India has solutions': RSS chief slams US, China

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday took a swipe at the United States and China, alleging that they tend to 'finish those who come in their way' and asserting that India has the solutions to many of the challenges confronting the world.

Addressing a Shodharthi Samvad programme at the Malaviya Auditorium of Lucknow University, the RSS chief said, "Western countries spread fundamentalism. Their thinking is to become powerful, live on their own, and abandon the rest, eliminating those who become obstacles. This is what America and China are doing today."

He asserted that solutions to global problems lie in India.

"Today, India has the answers to the problems facing the world. If we want to become a world leader, we must become powerful in all areas. The world only believes it when truth is backed by power," he said.