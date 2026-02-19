Amruta Fadnavis says acting is not her path, calls music her true passion

Mumbai: Multifaceted personality Amruta Fadnavis said acting was not on her cards as she reaffirmed that music remained her true calling, following the release of her latest devotional track “Shambhu Re”.

In an exclusive interaction with leading news wire, the singer and social worker — who is married to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — was asked whether she had ever considered stepping into acting, given her close association with the entertainment industry. Responding candidly, she said music came naturally to her and that she had never seriously contemplated an acting career.

She revealed that although she had received acting offers in the past, she had politely declined them, maintaining that it was not her chosen path. “Music is my passion. I naturally know how to emote that passion. So I generally feature in my own vocals. But I never thought about acting. And whatever offers I got, I politely told them that this is not my path. But music is definitely my path. And giving justice to my songs is my path,” she told one of the leading news agencies.

Elaborating on her deep-rooted love for music, Amruta described it as her soul and compared it to breathing. She shared that she practised classical music whenever she found time, whether late at night or early in the morning. She said she regularly worked on her suralap and devoted herself to refining each composition before recording it.

According to her, every new song felt like a new creation that deserved complete dedication and care. She credited music composer Monty Sharma for guiding and supporting her in her musical journey, saying his mentorship had played a significant role in her growth and success.

Speaking about her latest track “Shambhu Re”, released on the occasion of Mahashivratri, Amruta said the idea stemmed from devotion and love for God. She emphasised that any song which awakened devotion within the listener was inherently beautiful, irrespective of its complexity.

She said that when devotion guided a song, it naturally resonated with the soul, adding that spiritual music held a special place in her heart.