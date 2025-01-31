Empowering Women: VBN Jade Conclave

On January 25, 2025, the VBN Jade Chapter hosted a Women's Mega Conclave at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, celebrating women's empowerment in business. Esteemed guests included Chief Guest Nerella Sharada, Chairman of the Mahila Commission for Telangana, Special Guest Ms. Jyothsna Tirunagari, and Keynote Speaker Vinita Surana.

Sharada praised VBN's motto "Grow and Let Grow," urging female entrepreneurs to seek support from the Women’s Commission. Founder Emmadi Shiva Kumar highlighted VBN’s success in business referrals, while President Shankar Mogudampalli emphasised empowering women in various professions. The event provided a vital platform for networking and inspiration.