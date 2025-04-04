Live
- Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram shine in Karan Torani’s regal fashion campaign
- NIA raids premises linked to SDPI in Kerala's Malappuram, four in custody
- Authorities Encouraged to Strengthen Enforcement Against Offshore Gambling Sites
- Faria challenges fashion norms
- Ruhani Sharma turns up the heat
- Anasuya stuns in bold new look
- Dhone MLA, wife present silver crowns to deities at Ramachandra temple
- Office retrofitting a Rs 45,000 cr investment opportunity for better rentals in India
- 1.2 crore workdays to be generated in 2025-26
- Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival celebrated with fervour
Faria challenges fashion norms
Faria Abdullah is making waves in Tollywood fashion, proving that she’s not just following trends—she’s setting them.
Faria Abdullah is making waves in Tollywood fashion, proving that she’s not just following trends—she’s setting them. Often likened to Bollywood’s style icon Sonam Kapoor, Faria is carving a unique space for herself with her fearless and unconventional choices.
Her latest look is a testament to her bold fashion sense. She stunned in a white power suit paired with a daring bralette, effortlessly blending modern and traditional aesthetics with a draped pallu. The ensemble was elevated by stacked golden bangles, adding a touch of tradition, while her striking nose ring—reminiscent of Ram Charan’s Petta poster—gave her an edgy, standout appeal. Completing the look with sultry poses in juttis, Faria redefined contemporary glam with confidence and flair.
With each public appearance, Faria Abdullah continues to challenge fashion norms, proving she’s not just experimenting but rewriting the rules. And Tollywood is paying close attention.