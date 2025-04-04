Faria challenges fashion norms

Faria Abdullah is making waves in Tollywood fashion, proving that she’s not just following trends—she’s setting them. Often likened to Bollywood’s style icon Sonam Kapoor, Faria is carving a unique space for herself with her fearless and unconventional choices.

Her latest look is a testament to her bold fashion sense. She stunned in a white power suit paired with a daring bralette, effortlessly blending modern and traditional aesthetics with a draped pallu. The ensemble was elevated by stacked golden bangles, adding a touch of tradition, while her striking nose ring—reminiscent of Ram Charan’s Petta poster—gave her an edgy, standout appeal. Completing the look with sultry poses in juttis, Faria redefined contemporary glam with confidence and flair.

With each public appearance, Faria Abdullah continues to challenge fashion norms, proving she’s not just experimenting but rewriting the rules. And Tollywood is paying close attention.