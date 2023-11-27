Live
FDCI to present Indian Handloom at BRICS+ Fashion Summit
Moscow is poised to transform into a global fashion epicenter for the upcoming week, commencing November 28, as it plays host to the inaugural BRICS+ fashion summit.
New Delhi : Moscow is poised to transform into a global fashion epicenter for the upcoming week, commencing November 28, as it plays host to the inaugural BRICS+ fashion summit. The Moscow Concert Hall "Zaryadye" and the adjacent park will be the esteemed venues welcoming representatives from 60 countries.
The Indian delegation, led by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and spearheaded by Chairman Sunil Sethi, who also serves as the mentor of the show, is set to showcase Indian handloom encapsulating the essence of Indian culture. This presentation is expected to be a highlight of the summit, featuring collections by Indian designers Ritesh Kumar, Naushad Ali, Gaurav Khanijo, and Shruti Sancheti.
On the occasion Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "FDCI is thrilled to engage in the forthcoming BRICS+ fashion summit in Moscow. Our steadfast dedication to advancing Indian handloom, in accordance with the Ministry of Textiles' guidance, is apparent in our endeavors to present the collection for both B2B meetings and a fashion show. This also signifies our third international showcase of the Khadi ensemble, aligning seamlessly with the policies of the KVIC."
Among the attendees will be industry experts, designers, buyers, representatives of fashion educational institutions, and heads of international fashion associations. Delegations will converge in the Russian capital from diverse regions, including Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, South-Eastern Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
The event boasts a global representation of brands, including Lucas Leao (Brazil), CHNNYU (China), David Tlale (South Africa), Alena Akhmadullina (Russia), SADAELS (Argentina), Arzu Kaprol (Turkey), NIV NIV by KAT.