Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023

Rabanne Victor, a well-known gay model, broke stereotypes when he walked the ramp -- wearing an exquisite lehenga -- for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the ongoing India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. The now viral clip also reminded of a few actors, who confidently embrace gender fluid fashion. Watch the video to know more.
Carrying the 'beard and bride' vibe, the 34-year-old gay model confidently presented a cheeky display of genderless clothing in a regal gold lehenga from designers Falguni and Shane. "Actually, she wasn't even supposed to be on the show," she told IndiaToday.in in an interview, a day after breaking the internet with her images from the moment lehenga.ng show of India Couture Week 2023.
Acing the 'beard and bridal' vibe, the 34-year-old gay model confidently put forth an unabashed display of gender-free clothing in a regal golden lehenga by designers Falguni and Shane. The glimmering golden ensemble he rocked for the show comprised a blouse, a fish-cut lehenga and a sheer veil with a floor-sweeping train.