Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023

Actually, she wasn't even supposed to be on the show," she told IndiaToday.in in an interview, a day after breaking the internet with her images from the moment lehenga.

Acing the 'beard and bridal' vibe, the 34-year-old gay model confidently put forth an unabashed display of gender-free clothing in a regal golden lehenga by designers Falguni and Shane. The glimmering golden ensemble he rocked for the show comprised a blouse, a fish-cut lehenga and a sheer veil with a floor-sweeping train.