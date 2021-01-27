We are giving an outline of the various sorts of men's loafers and what sort of beautiful clothing those loafers go best with. Likewise, we'll be tending to the continuous relationship: loafers with socks or no socks? Without a doubt the socks loafers dynamic is more profound than meets than eye. So in case you're considering how to wear loafers, what sorts of loafers there are, or when precisely to go sock-less, read on with the goal that you may ponder no more.

How to wear loafers, three styles



Before we get stuck into the different types of loafers for men, you might want to work out how to wear them.

♦ Smart casual is your best bet. Men's loafers and the smart casual dress code were pretty much made for each other. Both exhibit simple style and class. Just remember that smart casual is usually far more "smart" than it is "casual".

♦ Black tie and loafers don't mix. If you're going to wear loafers with a suit, it should be a relatively casual suit, not a three-piece. We're talking seasonal wear like a tailored linen suit, or maybe a cotton blazer with fitted trousers. With both the loafers and the suit, aim for darker colours, simple details and quality fabrics.

♦ Shorts and loafers do mix. A nice pair of khaki shorts, no socks and choice loafers make for a perfect summertime outfit. Throw in a crisp shirt, some killer shades and a clean watch and you're rolling in style.

♦ Keep it basic. When buying men's loafers, keep it simple by sticking with materials like suede, and colours like brown and black. Make sure you treat those suede loafers with proper care so they don't wear down.

♦ Loafers and socks. Wearing loafers with no socks is very popular right now, and loafers with socks never really went out of style. What's important is that you retain a tight, tailored fit and remember that loafers do retain a slightly formal edge. If you choose to go with socks, make sure the sock patterns or colours match your outfit. Loafer socks for men have become a sock genre on their own so be sure to look into that if socks are your thing.

Types of Loafers for men

1. Penny

Comfortable, traditional and classic, the penny loafer delivers straightforward elegance with enduring ease. This stylish slip-on has origins in the 30s but didn't really take off until the 50s. Some folks say that children used to insert pennies into the slot, hence the name. Other folks say that's just urban legend. The penny loafer is frequently offered in dark colours like espresso, burgundy, black and brown, the penny loafer remains a versatile, adaptive and downright handsome shoe.

2. Horsebit

The horsebit loafer distinguishes itself by way of a golden metal strap shaped like a horse's snaffle across the top. Popularised by Gucci, they also changed the colour from brown to black and tinkered with the lining. The result of Gucci's tampering was an explosion in popularity. The Gucci men's loafers became a mainstay among American power players.

3. Kiltie



What was once an old man shoe has now returned as a sartorial requirement for every stylish man's wardrobe. Often thought of like the odd one out amongst casual fans, the kiltie or kilt loafer is really the one to have for the loafer connoisseur. Just because your grandfather wore them doesn't mean they're anything but the full embodiment of what a loafer should be.

4. Driving



The driving loafer adds a level of functional grip with its defining pebbled outsole. Racecar driver or not, this loafer is a welcome addition to every mans wardrobe with its casual comfort and summer style. If you're looking for a pair of loafers to leave by the front door for when you need to duck out to the shops, these are the ones. The driving shoe is just as at home relaxing by the beach as it is providing the extra grip you need while carving up the countryside in your Porsche.

5. Slipper



The slipper is the do it all loafer that best resembles the true origins of this footwear species. This loafer forgets all the jazz and gets down to business with a smooth upper devoid of stitching and kilted flamboyance. Depending on the choice of material you'll be able to pair these with a suit or pair of shorts. When opting for a more casual style, avoid leather and opt for a lighter coloured suede material. If the plan is to pull these out with a suit, only go for black and choose either leather or patent material for extra style.

6. Boat



The prep boy kings, it wasn't until Prada put these on the runway did anyone really start wearing them. First of all, if you're over the age of 30, forget the boat shoe altogether. If you've just graduated high school these might catch your eye, and if you can't get them out of your head, just don't wear them with anything but linen. Do not wear socks, and stick with the classics like RM Williams, Sperrys, or Timberlands.

7. Espadrille



Sitting at the bottom of the styling barrel espadrille. This loafer for men is a rope-soled flat that is best for casual wear. There's a very small list of shoes that shouldn't be touched by stylish men, and the espadrille teeters on that fine line between acceptable and awkward.