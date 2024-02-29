Indian Fashion Talents Set to Shine at Moscow Fashion Week Starting Mar 1

New Delhi: Indian brands are all poised to embark on yet another illustrious journey within the realm of fashion. The renowned NBC brand and the exquisite Geisha Designs are all set to grace the illustrious stage of Moscow Fashion Week (MFW) with their latest collections. From March 1 to 8, 2024, this prestigious affair to be held in the heart of the Russian capital promises to showcase the unparalleled creative genius of over 120 designers hailing from diverse corners of the world, including India, Egypt, Indonesia, China, South Africa, and Tunisia.

The international platform offers a perfect opportunity for established and rising design talents to present their work to a global audience, fostering new connections and unveiling groundbreaking fashion narratives. Streamed live and covered by media in 50 countries, including Europe and North America, MFW typically draws in more than 70,000 spectators and 5 million digital viewers every season. Alongside runway shows, Moscow Fashion Week enamel a professional showroom viewed by over 300 boutiques from across Russia, various lectures, masterclasses, and a platform to exhibit and sell local brands.

The participation of Indian designers in Moscow fashion shows is not unprecedented. Reflecting on the success of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in November 2023, where Indian talents including Ritesh Kumar, Naushad Ali, Gaurav Khanijo, and Shruti Sancheti were warmly received and globally publicized, this year’s showcase promises to solidify further the bond between Indian creativity and the Russian fashion aficionado. Notably, Paras Bairoliya of Geisha Designs, who significantly contributed to the Summit as a speaker, will return to the Moscow Fashion Week runway with his latest collection.





Geisha Designs: A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

Renowned for their unique reinterpretation of classic Indian silhouettes, designers Paras Bairoliya and Shalini Jaikaria of Geisha Designs bring their internationally acclaimed work to Moscow. With features in Paris Fashion Week, Coterie New York, and Dubai Fashion Week, their brand is a global ambassador for Indian elegance, available in over 200 premium stores worldwide. Their meticulous attention to detail, using traditional Indian sequins, beads, and embroidery in innovative combinations, creates sophisticated and luxurious ensembles.





NBC Brand: Emotion Through Fashion

Likewise, the NBC brand, under the creative direction of Nitin Bal Chauhan, is set to captivate the international audience with its unique blend of storytelling and sartorial innovation. With collaborations with Walt Disney, Huawei, and Monsoon, and presentations at fashion weeks in London, Tokyo, and Jakarta, Chauhan’s “theatrical fashion” promises an engaging narrative experience, brought to life through hand-painted techniques and experimental design.

Moscow Fashion Week is a leading international platform, spotlighting designers from emerging markets. Based in Russia, it showcases innovation in the global fashion industry, drawing a diverse roster of designers from around the world. MFW brings together the global fashion community for a week of shows, networking, and discoveries.

The event will unfold amidst the historic architectural gems of Moscow - the Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’, located next to the Kremlin, and the spectacular International Russia Expo at VDNH. An assembly of luminaries will attend in support of this global fashion symposium, echoing the grand union of cinema and style. The star list of Moscow Fashion Week includes Chinese actress Lily Ji, known for her roles in the international blockbusters Pacific Rim: Uprising and Abduction; Turkish actress Gizem Karaca, famous for her films and TV series Safir and Elli Kelimelik Mektuplar; and guest of honor Italian actress Ornella Muti, who has played roles in the cult films Flash Gordon, Oscar, and many others.











