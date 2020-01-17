Jhanvi Kapoor gorgeous in simple Green salwar blows the internet

Fashion has grown over the past decade. Celebrities are extremely cautious and aware of what they wear. We've had some really interesting newcomers in the last couple of years who made their way into the industry. Apart from their acting chops, they're also becoming major prominent fashion and style icons. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most prominent faces of the industry and audiences by storm. Who made her debut with Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor came out in a breezy number in the city. The stunner looked gorgeous in a simple kameez salwar. Stunner looked pretty in a breezy green ankle-length Anarkali with a matching pair of cigarette pants and a matching floral dupatta. The 22-year-old styled her look with hair brushed down, small silver jhumkis, filled-in brows, glossy lips, and pink juttis. We love the easy-going look and vibrant look for her ethnic wear and think that she looks extremely pretty.

Janhvi Kapoor started her year with Ghost Stories in a bang. Her performance was highly appreciated and well-received. Both Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2 the actress will be seen shortly. She will also begin shooting for the ambitious project, Takht, by Karan Johar.



