Kaleido, an unfettered collection

Pankaj & Nidhi's geometrically sharp and precise collection comes in a burst of rainbow hues of brilliant reds, luscious oranges, unabashed pinks, ultra-violet blues and electric greens.

The silhouettes are holiday ready flowing maxi and mini dresses to kick back and let loose and tailored co-ord sets with sporty elements, to acknowledge our pursuits towards wellness and fitness. The fabrics are sheer, translucent, breathable and easy to wear.Over the past few years,Pankaj and Nidhi have always focussed on their pret label and in 2019 they also launched our couture label.

Sharing about the brand 'PankajandNidhi', Pankaj shares, "For our pret label we focus on various interesting silhouettes which include dresses, co-ord sets, Jumpsuits, blazers, bomber jackets where we work on our signature embroideries and for couture, we have both Indian& western couture.

Our western couture comprises of silhouettes like form fitted long evening dresses and skirts- a crossover between the Indian lehenga and skirts giving the Pankaj and Nidhi consumer a new and exciting flexibility whereas in our Indian couture we have lehengas, sarees, suits & shararas."

Pankaj is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (N.I.F.T.) where he won the 'Uma Nath Gold Medal' for topping academics and the 'Ritu Kumar' Award for Best Graduating Collection 1995 & Smirnoff International Fashion Award in 1994. He worked with one of the India's top designers, Rohit Bal as Head of Design for 10 years.

During his tenure, he married his colleague Nidhi, who was a bright and creative alumnus of N.I.F.T. She worked with one of India's leading Export Firms. After which he knew the time was right to take the plunge and started his own label in 2006.

He adds, "I see many aspirants very eager to start their own business. They can't wait to get the high of designing and putting together their new collections and putting them out there, I would tell them to gather all the knowledge, all the experience, all the technical excellence that they can before they take this plunge.

Gather some precious work experience, some amazing courses to make you technically sound, enrich your skills. Once you start there is no going back. We really believe there is a lot to learn in good jobs, even internships, work hard and absorb all the learning."

Kaleido

Kaleido is geometrically sharp and comes in a burst of rainbow hues of brilliant reds, luscious oranges, unabashed pinks, ultra-violet blues and electric greens. The silhouettes are holiday ready flowing maxi and mini dresses to kick back and let loose and tailored co-ord sets with sporty elements, to acknowledge our pursuits towards wellness and fitness. The fabrics are sheer, translucent, breathable and easy to wear.

A kaleidoscope generates changing symmetrical patterns from small pieces of coloured glass, symbolising constant evolution. Creatively, too, we are always evolving, and this is the essence of our collection.

The collab with Lakme Salon

Lakmé Salon, unveiled its latest hair collection at the much-awaited FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, in collaboration with award-winning designer duo, Pankaj and Nidhi. The show, titled "Kaleido", marries the designers' graphic-cool aesthetic with the textured, free-flowing hair looks by Lakmé Salon, inspired by the fine hairdressing craftsmanship of TIGI Bed Head's hair collection.

The collaboration is a way to forget the past and ring in a brighter future and new beginnings. After a truly testing year, the designer duo and the experts at Lakmé Salon are striving to spread joy and laughter, in the most trendy, stylish way possible.

Pooja Singh, National Creative Director, Hair, Lakmé Salon shared, "Kaleido is our way of honouring the Indian woman's natural hair and beauty, to enhance her already exquisite features.

With glamourous waves, textured curls and beachy bobs, each look is crafted with the thought that she should flaunt her natural locks and feel like her best self, every day. These looks will look just as wonderful on women ruling the real world as they did on the runway, and we're looking forward to launching the commercial collection in salon for our customers soon."

Designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi said that with the collection theywanted to bring about a sense of freedom, hope and happiness.

They add, "I think with the bright colours, versatile silhouettes, and edgy geometric patterns, we were able to do justice to that vision on the runway. Each piece we created exudes joy and optimism, and is also extremely wearable.

Lakmé Salon's haircut and style collection enhanced our clothes, and we're so glad we partnered with their incredibly talented team for this show."

Five distinct haircuts complementing the collection

Complementing this collection are five distinct haircut and style looks curated by the team of experts Lakmé Salon. Taking inspiration from TIGI Bed Head's latest collection, each look is a celebration of a woman's natural hair texture and form, inspiring her to break free of last year's confinement and be her best self, living her best life. From easy, undone glam waves, to textured bobs and edgy curls, this hair collection represents every woman in all her innate glory.

The haircut and style collection has been designed and crafted by the experts at Lakme Salon, inspired by looks by TIGI Bed Head. Each style is wearable, free-flowing and embraces the natural hair texture, type and form.

There are five looks in this collection that suit different hair lengths and types:

♦ Glam waves to enhance thick, long hair and add movement

♦ Glam waves with half tied ponytail to add an edge to layered, thick hair

o Tight curls for short- to medium-length hair that are structured yet loose and free

♦ Beach waves on bob to take the short, stylish look to the next, free-spirited level

♦ Textured curls with a slick top to add some runway drama to the trendsetting look

Each hair look beautifully complements the flowy, kaleidoscopic garments that were shown on the ramp, and is a testament to Lakme Salon's commitment to celebrating a woman's innate beauty.

The Lakmé Salon haircut and style collection, created and curated by the team of Lakmé Salon experts, is inspired by the global collections from TIGI Bed Head. It plays up the natural hair type and texture to give trendsetting looks that can be styled in different ways.

From free-flowing waves to a textured bob and crown-caressing curls, each look represents the intrinsically magnificent spirit of the Indian woman. The makeup looks created by the Lakmé Salon Backstage Heroes used the watercolour technique in happy shades like aqua, orange, and pink to mirror the essence of the collection.

Combined, this collaborative collection was nothing short of a celebration of life and an ode to new beginnings. An optimistic look at the future, this partnership was about breaking the shackles of the past, moving ahead with joy and embracing one's intrinsic self.