Live
- BITSians in Bengaluru: A Day of Innovation, Networking, and Opportunity
- Saree Cancer and Dhoti Cancer: Health Risks of Tight Waist Knots Explained
- Hyderabad Police Investigate Shooting in Afzalgunj Linked to Bidar ATM Robbery
- Effective Home Workouts to Stay Fit This Winter
- Rahul Jain: Bridging innovation and user trust in technology leadership
- Deva Trailer Review: 'Kabir Singh' in Police Clothes is 'Deva': A Fiery Blend of Rage and Duty
- Why Ajwain Water is a Winter Wellness Wonder: 5 Surprising Benefits
- Say ‘I Do’ in style with stunning frames for your big day
- Jayam Ravi rebrands as ‘Ravi Mohan’; removes debut film title from his name
- Tumukuru graduate to run for Canadian PM
Just In
Khushi Kapoor dazzles in red
Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and sister to Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, is preparing to captivate audiences once again with her...
Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and sister to Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, is preparing to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film, Loveyapa. Slated for release on February 7, the movie has already generated considerable buzz, thanks to its star-studded cast and the excitement surrounding Khushi’s second Bollywood outing.
The trailer for Loveyapa, which also features Junaid Khan, son of Amir Khan, has recently dropped, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. Despite varying opinions on the trailer, it’s Khushi's promotional appearance that has truly stolen the spotlight. She made a striking impact in a stunning red one-shoulder gown, paired with silver jewelry, as she effortlessly exuded glamour with her open hair, bold red lipstick, and a radiant smile.
Fans are eagerly anticipating Loveyapa’s theatrical release, especially following Khushi’s debut in The Archies on the OTT platform. As her fan base grows, all eyes are on Khushi to see if her second film will firmly establish her as a rising Bollywood star. With her growing popularity and impeccable sense of style, Khushi is undoubtedly one to watch in the years to come.