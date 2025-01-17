Khushi Kapoor dazzles in red

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and sister to Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, is preparing to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film, Loveyapa. Slated for release on February 7, the movie has already generated considerable buzz, thanks to its star-studded cast and the excitement surrounding Khushi’s second Bollywood outing.

The trailer for Loveyapa, which also features Junaid Khan, son of Amir Khan, has recently dropped, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. Despite varying opinions on the trailer, it’s Khushi's promotional appearance that has truly stolen the spotlight. She made a striking impact in a stunning red one-shoulder gown, paired with silver jewelry, as she effortlessly exuded glamour with her open hair, bold red lipstick, and a radiant smile.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Loveyapa’s theatrical release, especially following Khushi’s debut in The Archies on the OTT platform. As her fan base grows, all eyes are on Khushi to see if her second film will firmly establish her as a rising Bollywood star. With her growing popularity and impeccable sense of style, Khushi is undoubtedly one to watch in the years to come.