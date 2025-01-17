  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Khushi Kapoor dazzles in red

Khushi Kapoor dazzles in red
x
Highlights

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and sister to Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, is preparing to captivate audiences once again with her...

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and sister to Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, is preparing to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film, Loveyapa. Slated for release on February 7, the movie has already generated considerable buzz, thanks to its star-studded cast and the excitement surrounding Khushi’s second Bollywood outing.

The trailer for Loveyapa, which also features Junaid Khan, son of Amir Khan, has recently dropped, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. Despite varying opinions on the trailer, it’s Khushi's promotional appearance that has truly stolen the spotlight. She made a striking impact in a stunning red one-shoulder gown, paired with silver jewelry, as she effortlessly exuded glamour with her open hair, bold red lipstick, and a radiant smile.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Loveyapa’s theatrical release, especially following Khushi’s debut in The Archies on the OTT platform. As her fan base grows, all eyes are on Khushi to see if her second film will firmly establish her as a rising Bollywood star. With her growing popularity and impeccable sense of style, Khushi is undoubtedly one to watch in the years to come.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick