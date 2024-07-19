Live
- Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
- Low sodium in older adults a major health concern, say experts
- Microsoft Windows Outage: How to Resolve the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) Issue Due to CrowdStrike Bug
- Depression set to cross coast near Puri
- Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now
- Retail sales surge in India amid high disposable incomes, rising consumption
- With an eye on Assembly elections, NCP goes pink for bright prospects
- Maternal Zika infection may have long-term effects on babies' immune system
- Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh
- Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
Just In
Nandini Rai’s bold fashion statement
Former Bigg Boss contestant Nandini Rai has captivated her fans with a striking fashion choice, donning a figure-hugging black dress featuring daring...
Former Bigg Boss contestant Nandini Rai has captivated her fans with a striking fashion choice, donning a figure-hugging black dress featuring daring cutouts that accentuate her curves.
In a bold and unapologetic look, the actress complemented the ensemble with flowing open hair, a vibrant red lip, and glamorous makeup, exuding confidence and sex appeal. She captioned her stunning snapshot with the empowering message, "Life is too short to wear boring clothes."
Nandini Rai’s decision to embrace her chubby figure and flaunt it with pride has resonated deeply with her followers. By challenging traditional beauty standards, she has solidified her status as a style icon unafraid to defy societal norms. Her latest appearance underscores her fearless approach to fashion and her commitment to self-assurance, inspiring many with her bold and confident aesthetic.