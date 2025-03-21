Parimal Shais, Killa K drop electrifying new track ‘Hamilton’

Southern India’s rap scene is buzzing with excitement as Bengaluru-based record producer Parimal Shais and emerging emcee Killa K join forces for their latest track, Hamilton. The duo, known for their distinct and impactful contributions to the industry, are now exploring new sonic territories with this fresh release.

Hamilton is a hard-hitting track that seamlessly blends Shais’ signature production style with Killa K’s razor-sharp lyricism. The song showcases an eclectic mix of trap beats infused with elements of Southern Indian folk music, creating a dynamic and immersive listening experience. From its pulsating basslines to intricate drum patterns, Hamilton exudes raw energy while maintaining an infectious groove that keeps listeners hooked.

Lyrically, Killa K delivers an electrifying performance, packing his verses with confidence and precision. His effortless flow and clever wordplay elevate the track, making it a standout addition to his growing discography. The track also highlights Shais’ ability to craft compelling sonic landscapes, further cementing his reputation as a boundary-pushing producer in the Indian hip-hop circuit.

Parimal Shais, a Bengaluru-born record producer, is a key figure in Southern India's rap movement. His sound, deeply rooted in Kerala’s folk traditions, has shaped some of the region’s most iconic hip-hop releases. He is best known for Rap Bhooshanam Cochin Brothers Pvt. Ltd. with MC Couper, Kumari Kandam Traps, and hit singles like Go To Sleep, Ayyayyo, and Beer & Biryani featuring Hanumankind.

Killa K, whose real name is Kevin Lourd, has rapidly emerged as a force in the Tamil rap scene. His diverse discography includes tracks like Podu Mike, Jolly, and Renuka, where he experiments with various sounds, from West Coast beats to trap-infused rhythms. His previous collaboration with Shais on Superstar helped solidify his place in the commercial rap landscape.

With Hamilton, the duo continues to push creative boundaries, proving why they are among the most exciting voices in the Indian hip-hop space today.