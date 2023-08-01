Sara Ali Khan Brought Traditional Grace With Modern Day Elegance At ICW 2023

Sara Ali Khan brought traditional grace to modern elegance in the ethereal Shantnu& Nikhil ensemble on the 7th of India Couture Week. Looking like the perfect modern day Indian bride, Sara was like poetry in motion as she gracefully explored and walked through the enchanting setting.

Known for embellishing modern silhouettes and dressing powerfully, Sara looked comfortable in this bridal look. This modern bridal look complemented Sara's regal personality and set the tone for the upcoming wedding season.

A soft pastel colour palette enhanced with bright embellishments and embroidery, complemented Sara's charming personality. A perfect amalgamation of grace and glamour, Sara did 100 percent justice as a sensation and channeled her inner diva as she swayed to the soulful music played during the showcase.

Celebrating the Etheria designer collection, inspired by the Italian city of Sicily, Sara looked very flushed. Looking like royalty, Sara Ali Khan's sensational look featured an intricately embroidered lehenga, sheer top and long cape with sparkly details.

Sara, who has walked for Indian Couture Week in the past, slid into the opulent pastel-hued lehenga ensemble and looked and felt like a true princess. Joining her in the show was actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who looked like a modern groom in a stylish sherwani with

A testament to the artistry and heritage of Indian craftsmanship, the Shantnu& Nikhil ensemble showcased intricate motifs from baroque palaces, meticulously crafted using techniques reminiscent of a bygone era.



Magical, whimsical and extravagant, the collection showcased old world charm intertwined with contemporary flair. A tribute to the modern cocktail bride, the collection's bridal silhouettes explored exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejeweled capes and gloves, just like in the Gatsby Era.

India Couture Week will run until 2 August 2023 and will feature exhibits by renowned couturiers Rajesh Pratap Singh, Isha J's Rose Room and Rahul Mishra.