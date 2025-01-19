Socialite Alekhya Reddy Inaugurates D sons patola art Expo at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Socialite Alekhya Reddy formally Inaugurated A 10-day D sons patola art Exhibition at Labels Pop -up space, Road no1, opp : Taj krishna, Banjara Hills. “It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Patola art saris, Pure handloom and silk ware products to be showcased in city under one roof, said Alekhya Reddy.

The expo offers a range of varieties including Patan Patola, Banarasi, Zari kota, Chanderi, Kashmiri, Maheshwari, Venkatagiri Pattu, Kanchi Pattu, Lucknowi saris, dress materials and many more.

Showcasing Exclusive collection like single patan saris, silk tissue patola, rajkota saris, patola dupatta, single patola duppata are other highlights. Silk Saree Weavers, Silk Co-operative Societies showcasing their products, from different states thought india. The exhibition will be on till 27th January 2025, said organizer Bhavin.