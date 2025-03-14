Sonal Chauhan stuns in white monokini

Actress Sonal Chauhan is making waves on social media as she battles the Monday blues in style, sharing breathtaking glimpses from her Maldives vacation.

Dressed in a sleek white monokini, Sonal flaunts her toned physique with effortless grace, proving that her island retreat is far from over. The actress, who has spent nearly a week soaking up the Maldives’ sun-kissed beaches, continues to serve major fashion and vacation goals.

With over 8 million followers on Instagram, Sonal’s latest pictures are setting social media on fire, proving that she’s turning up the heat more than the tropical paradise itself!