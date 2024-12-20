Live
Sophie Choudry steals the spotlight with stunning social media looks
Highlights
Sophie Choudry, who once set the screen on fire with her special song London Babu alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine, may have distanced herself from the film industry, but she continues to captivate her fans with her striking social media appearances.
In her latest look, Sophie turned heads in a snow-white skirt paired with a bralette and matching dupatta, adorned with sparkling silver stones. With her luscious open hair and bold red lipstick, she exuded glamour and confidence, looking nothing short of a bombshell. Sophie once again proved that, although she may not be active on the silver screen, her style game is always on point and continues to leave a lasting impact.
