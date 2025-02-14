  • Menu
Sravanthi perfectly balances elegance and allure

Sravanthi perfectly balances elegance and allure
Highlights

Social media influencer and actress Sravanthi Chokarapu is setting new style benchmarks with her recent fashion choices.

Known for her glamorous looks, she’s taken it to the next level with a bold black see-through outfit that perfectly balances elegance and allure.

Sravanthi flaunts a chic bralette paired with a striking red and black printed skirt, exuding confidence and charm with every pose.

The look is completed with stylish brown heels and a statement hairstyle, while golden bangles add an extra touch of elegance, elevating her overall glam quotient.

