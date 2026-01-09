SSIM Samanvay Unites Young Minds

SivaSivani Institute of Management (SSIM) began 2026 on an energetic note with the 27th edition of Samanvay, its two-day intercollegiate management fest held on January 8 and 9 at the Kompally campus, Hyderabad. The fest attracted students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and neighbouring states, with over 4,000 registrations. Featuring 13 events, Samanvay 2026 blended management challenges, innovation, and cultural creativity through competitions in entrepreneurship, analytics, marketing, arts, and gaming. The event was graced by cine artist Subhalekha Sudhakar and JIO AVP Sridhar Nandiraju. Samanvay once again showcased SSIM’s commitment to holistic, experiential management education.