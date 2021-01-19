Styling your palazzo pants

Everywhere you look, palazzo pants are making a comeback. You see them on the street, at a party, at the beach, in the office and even at weddings. Hugely popular in the 60s and 70s, it's easy to see why everyone loves them now. They're stylish, comfortable, and above all versatile, so if you're wondering whether they're for you, or you're stuck for ideas about how to wear palazzo pants, take the plunge and jump right in. There's a wealth of choice when you're deciding what to wear with palazzo pants, and it all depends on the occasion and the look you want to achieve.

Cute palazzo pants outfits

The feminine cut of palazzo pants makes them perfect for creating a cute look. Loosely-styled pants, perhaps with a little polka-dot print and teamed with a frilled cross-over top, is a wonderful choice for a summer evening. Or try a gorgeous pastel pair with a hint of pink, matched with a soft pin-striped top for the ultimate in cool elegance.

Sophisticated palazzo pants outfits

A well-chosen palazzo pants outfit can simply exude sophistication, especially when teamed with high heels. But it's often a case of 'less is more', and understating the look is definitely the way to go, with a monochrome palette a popular choice. Plain black palazzo pants worn with a flowing tunic-style top will catch every eye, and an ornate waist belt will add an interesting focal point to the ensemble. Monochrome print palazzos and a black ruffled top featuring embellished bishop sleeves creates a real air of the exotic, whilst tailored cream palazzos looks unbelievable when teamed with a boldly striped chevron top.

Casual palazzo pants outfits

The superb comfort of palazzo pants makes them a natural choice for the casual look. For an unfussy approach, choose plain palazzos in a vibrant colour and wear with a plain contrasting top. To give emphasis to the flaring nature of your palazzos, go for a stretch top such as a classic tee, crop top or spaghetti top. Or to bring out your softer side, try palazzos with a pretty floral print together with a frilled gypsy top. And nothing works better as a beach cover-up than light palazzos with a bikini top or plunging scoop neck vest.

Vintage palazzo pants outfits

Of course, with its roots so firmly in vintage culture, the retro look really lets your palazzo pants outfit shine. Classic vintage-print palazzos are the order of the day here, with striking monochrome prints such as diagonals or Jacquards, as well as richly coloured choices like ethnic mandala patterns, kaleidoscopic designs or bold florals. These palazzos make the best impact teamed with a plain-coloured top.