Sustainable, fashionable and simplistic clothing

Hemming from a family majorly consisting of manufacturers & exporters of multi-million-dollar foreign clothing brands like Inditex, Shivani realised how a majority of companies launch their new collections in international countries first and then in India.



Irrespective of the clothes being manufactured and majority designed in India, the country is last to receive the collections, thereby forcing Indian customers to spend more by shopping from international websites and paying heavy duties. Majoring in womenswear fashion design and the change of fashion systems and society, she also works towards bringing sustainable fashion to the forefront.

ANI works with excess stock fabrics which are considered a 'waste' in the market. Every shipment has a provision of a certain excess fabric which eventually goes into textile burning of leftover fabric. It works with export houses requesting them for access to those fabrics instead of throwing them out.

Speaking about the brand, Shivani Aggarwal says, "Indian customers have an impression of being the 'trend followers ' in western clothing which really bothered me since our locals are the ones who spend hours sewing production pieces and shipments for those trendsetting brands. It's pronounced as "AANI" last 3 letters of my name - Shivani, in Hindi the three letters would mean that 'it's coming' - change is coming in the industry and new things 'AANI Hai'.

The social responsibility



They solely work with organic fabrics, cotton licence from the Better cotton initiative and other fabrics from Global recyclable standards. With deep-rooted no wastage values, the brand samples via a digital platform- CLO3D to save fabric.

ANI also plants one tree for every product sold! The brand works with excess stock fabrics which are considered a 'waste' in the market. Every shipment has a provision of a certain excess fabric which eventually goes into textile burning of leftover fabric.

Sharing about the same, Shivani says, "ANI works with export houses requesting them access to those fabrics instead of throwing them out. We also strive to give our artisans, the backbone of the label, their well-deserved dues. Our brand is youthful yet befitting for every age group and we strive to bring forth the 'Make in India' essence, showing them how homegrown can be equally appealing."

The Pandemic



The pandemic set productivity high for Shivani giving her the opportunity to launch her own label.

"We are one of the first brands to launch the now in high trend, lounge sets in the month of July. They're still one of our bestselling garments. With export houses having excessive fabrics due to cancelled shipments, we bought those from factories- thereby giving birth to our sustainable venture, ANI. In the next 2 years, the brand aims to uplift labour who works tirelessly in order to bring designs to life.

ANI dreams to make them earn much more than their current income, as they are the driving forces behind the brand. The brand also sees itself adopting more sustainable practices, while convincing Indian that their homeland can curate the finest quality of clothes, embedded with the same foreign trends they have grown to love," concludes Shivani.