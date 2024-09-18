Urvashi Rautela Dazzles in 24K Gold Manipuri Potloi at Global Fashion Festival 2024

At the Global Fashion Festival 2024, Urvashi Rautela captured attention by wearing a stunning 24K gold Manipuri Potloi, a traditional bridal outfit from Manipur. The outfit, designed by a well-known Manipuri designer, highlighted the craftsmanship and cultural heritage of the Meitei community. The potloi, typically worn by Manipuri brides, is a unique garment with deep cultural significance.

The Distinctive Manipuri Bridal Attire

The potloi, an iconic component of the Manipuri bridal ensemble, is a cylindrical, drum-shaped skirt crafted with a base of thick fibers and bamboo. This sturdy foundation is covered with satin and intricately decorated with thread work, sequins, and mirrors. The detailed motifs along the skirt’s hemline require expert craftsmanship and take several days to complete. The full bridal look also includes a decorative belt, a sheer veil, a half-sleeved blouse, and traditional accessories such as layered necklaces and a grand headpiece called Kokgee Leiteng.

For this event, Urvashi wore a red potloi embellished with gold thread work, offering a modern twist on the traditional ensemble, which typically features a green blouse and white shawl. The rich red and gold combination created a bold and striking appearance.

Northeastern Fashion on the Global Stage

Northeastern fashion, particularly from Manipur, is gaining recognition on global platforms. Designers from the region have previously brought traditional garments like the Innaphee, a muslin shawl, and the Phanek, a striped sarong-like skirt, into the spotlight. This event was significant as it marked the first time a Bollywood star showcased the Manipuri bridal attire at such an international level, further promoting the fashion heritage of Northeast India.

The Cultural Significance of the Potloi

The potloi has historical roots dating back to the reign of Meidingu Bhagyachandra Maharaj (1763–1798), who introduced the outfit for the classical Ras-Leela dance. Over time, it became an essential part of the bridal attire for the Meitei community. The knowledge of creating potlois has been passed down through generations within families. The process of making a potloi is labour-intensive, often requiring the combined efforts of several artisans, making it a community-driven craft.

By wearing this traditional Manipuri attire, Urvashi helped bring attention to the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Manipur, showcasing it to a global audience and making a significant impact on the fashion scene.