Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Dazzle at Falguni Shane Peacock’s Grand Finale at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna illuminated the runway at Falguni Shane Peacock's grand finale during the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024. The designers celebrated two decades of their fashion journey with the presentation of their latest collection, "Rang Mahal," an homage to India's opulent heritage.









Show-Stopping Appearances

Rashmika Mandanna opened the show, captivating the audience in a shimmering white lehenga embellished with sequins and pearls. Vicky Kaushal complemented her look, donning an elegant ivory and gold bandhgala. Their presence added star power to an already spectacular event.

'Rang Mahal': A Tribute to Indian Textiles

The 'Rang Mahal' collection, a collaboration with Swadesh, highlights India's rich textile heritage and artisanal excellence. The collection seamlessly integrates Tanishq’s exquisite jewelry with Falguni Shane Peacock’s contemporary designs, creating a blend of modern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship. This collaboration underscored the exceptional talent of Indian artisans and weavers.

Falguni Shane Peacock X Swadesh Collaboration

For their debut into Indian weaves and textiles, Falguni Shane Peacock partnered with Swadesh to present a unique capsule collection. This collection features luxurious Kanjivaram silks woven with real gold and silver zari threads, adorned with the distinctive FSP monogram on the saree and dupatta borders. Additionally, the collection showcases Banarasi brocade lehengas and Chikankari, infused with Falguni Shane Peacock’s signature touches. Each piece is a testament to the unparalleled skill of indigenous weavers.

Tanishq's 'Best of Diamonds' and 'Enchanted Trails'

The grand finale also highlighted Tanishq’s 'Best of Diamonds' and the newly launched 'Enchanted Trails' collection. These collections featured rare and real diamond creations inspired by the intricate beauty of nature. The pieces reflected elements such as flowing rivers, blooming flowers, and lush forest foliage, capturing the serene poetry of nature’s tranquility.

Ethereal Wonders and Exotic India Collections

Tanishq also presented the 'Ethereal Wonders' collection, showcasing rare stones like aquamarine, tanzanite, pastel tourmalines, rare citrines, and statement pieces with emeralds and sapphires. The 'Exotic India' collection celebrated Indian heritage with intricate Vilandi Jadau designs, Victorian Polki necklaces, and regal Rajwada Kundan necklaces. Each piece merged traditional artistry with modern elegance, featuring timeless Chikankari, Picchwai work, Zardosi, Polkis, Meenakari art, and captivating inlay work with Chalcedony centerpieces.

A Homage to India's Majestic Heritage

"Rang Mahal" celebrated the rich diversity and vivid hues of India's culture and tradition. Drawing inspiration from symbols like resplendent parrots, peacocks, serene swans, majestic tigers, mystical palaces, traditional diyas, the sacred banyan tree, intricate paisleys, and the unparalleled Taj Mahal, this collection was a breathtaking homage to India's majestic heritage.

A Statement from Tanishq

Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer of Tanishq, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Falguni Shane Peacock for the grand finale of India Couture Week 2024. For nearly three decades, Tanishq’s jewelry has celebrated the unique journey of today’s woman, who is grounded in tradition yet embraces a modern outlook. On this prestigious platform, we proudly showcase Tanishq’s legacy of craftsmanship and design excellence in gold, diamond, and Polki—a legacy that has won the hearts of millions of Indians."