First transcontinental railroad
May 10, 1869: First transcontinental railroad (known originally as the ‘acific Railroad’ and later as the ‘Overland Route’) was a 1,911-mile (3,075 km) continuous railroad line constructed between 1863 and 1869 that connected the existing eastern U.S. rail network at Council Bluffs, Iowa, with the Pacific coast at the Oakland Long Wharf on San Francisco Bay.
The rail line was built by three private companies over public lands provided by extensive US land grants. Building was financed by both state and US government subsidy bonds as well as by company-issued mortgage bonds. The Western Pacific Railroad Company built 132 miles (212 km) of track from the road’s western terminus at Alameda/Oakland to Sacramento, California.
